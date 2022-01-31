Sreeja Konidela shares pics with brother Ram Charan: 'Feel happy to be alive'

Sreeja Konidela, youngest daughter of actor Chiranjeevi, is in the spotlight after rumours about her divorce with husband Kalyaan Dhev have stirred up a storm. In her new Instagram post, she’s shared pictures with her brother Ram Charan.

Sharing the pictures, Sreeja wrote: “Hugs and cuddles. Little things that make me feel happy to be alive (sic).” The photos also feature their pet dog, Rhyme.

Over the last few weeks, multiple reports have indicated that all is not well in Sreeja’s marriage. The rumours started after Sreeja dropped the surname Kalyaan from her Instagram handle.

Neither Sreeja nor Kalyaan have officially reacted or commented on the divorce rumours. Even Sreeja’s family has maintained absolute silence in this regard. This is Sreeja’s second marriage. The couple has a daughter named Navishka with Kalyaan. From her first marriage, she has a daughter named Nivruthi.

Kalyaan made his acting debut in 2018 with Telugu film, Vijetha. He currently awaits the release of upcoming Telugu film, Super Machi.

Chiranjeevi has two daughters–Sushmita and Sreeja. Sushmita, who has worked as a costume designer on her father’s films Khaidi No 150 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, started a new production house with her husband Vishnu Prasad in 2020.

The couple announced that they will be producing content for digital platforms via the banner Goldbox Entertainments. "We, at Goldbox Entertainments, are happy to announce our collaboration with the highly famed digital platform ZEE5 for our first web series production. This project will be directed by Anand Ranga." Sushmita said in a statement.

The show will star actors Prakash Raj and Sampath Raj in crucial roles. The statement further added that it’s going to be a crime-based series with terrorism as backdrop. The yet-untitled show will feature e episodes.

