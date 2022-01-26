Chiranjeevi tests Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms, concerned fans say ‘get well soon’

Actor Chiranjeevi on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus with mild symptoms, despite having taken all precautions. He added that he is currently quarantining at home.

He wrote on Twitter, “Dear all, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid-19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon,” Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Several fans took to the comments section and wished for Chiranjeevi’s speedy recovery. Producer Sreenivasa Kumar wrote, “Get well soon boss.” Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala wished him, “Get well soon Sir!”

Chiranjeevi currently awaits the release of filmmaker Koratala Siva’s Acharya, in which he’s rumored to have played dual roles. The film also stars Ram Charan in a key role.

Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences. She was eventually replaced by Kajal Aggarwal. The film also stars Pooja Hegde opposite Ram Charan.

Acharya brings Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan together on screen in full length roles for the first time. Chiranjeevi had played a cameo in Ram Charan’s Telugu film Bruce Lee: The Fighter a few years ago.

Chiranjeevi had been shooting for Telugu film Godfather; a remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. The film, as per reports, might also star Salman Khan in a cameo. Salman’s role was originally played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in Lucifer.

Chiranjeevi has two more projects in the offing. Recently, it was announced that he will star in the Telugu remake of Tamil film Vedalam. The project has been titled Bhola Shankar, and it also stars Keerthy Suresh as his sister. He also has a Telugu project with director Bobby in the pipeline.

