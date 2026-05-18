...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Sreeleela's mother addresses Tilak Varma dating rumours: ‘Preparing for NEET, no iota of truth’

After rumours surfaced that actor Sreeleela is dating cricketer Tilak Varma since a year now, her mother, Dr Swarnalatha, shut them down. 

May 18, 2026 02:42 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
Advertisement

A light-hearted moment between Mumbai Indians teammates Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma recently ignited rumours that the latter has been dating actor Sreeleela for a year now. However, the actor’s team and her mother, Dr Swarnalatha, shut down these rumours and made it clear that she is focused on her studies.

Sreeleela’s mother shuts down rumours of her dating Tilak Varma

It was rumoured that Sreeleela has been dating Tilak Varma for a year now.

After rumours swirled for a couple of days that Sreeleela had been dating Tilak for a year, her team told Pinkvilla that the two had never even met. They said, “The rumours surrounding Tilak Varma and Sreeleela are completely baseless and untrue. The two have never even met or spoken to each other. There is absolutely no truth to these speculations, and such fabricated stories should not be circulated without any factual basis.”

Her mother, Dr Swarnalatha, spoke to Deccan Chronicle and said, “These rumours are absolutely false and have no truth in them. We do not know how such stories emerge. There is not even an iota of truth in reports claiming that Sreeleela and Tilak Varma have been seeing each other for the past year. It is purely a figment of imagination.”

Recent work

Sreeleela last starred in Robinhood, Junior and Mass Jathara last year and Ustaad Bhagat Singh this year. She debuted in Tamil with Parasakthi this Pongal. The actor will soon debut in Bollywood too with an Anurag Basu film starring Kartik Aaryan. She also has a Tamil film with Dhanush lined up.

 
Tilak Varma tollywood
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Sreeleela's mother addresses Tilak Varma dating rumours: ‘Preparing for NEET, no iota of truth’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.