Srinivasa Mangapuram OTT release: Mahesh Babu's nephew Jaya Krishna's debut with Rasha Thadani streams in 21 days

Srinivasa Mangapuram OTT release: Ajay Bhupathi’s Srinivasa Mangapuram released in theatres three weeks ago to mixed reviews. The film starring Mahesh Babu’s nephew, Jaya Krishna, in his debut film, and Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, is now streaming online. Know when and where to watch it just 21 days after its theatrical release. It made less than ₹10 crore worldwide.

When and where to watch Srinivasa Mangapuram

Srinivasa Mangapuram OTT release: Jaya Krishna and Rasha Thadani play the leads in Ajay Bhupathi film.

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Srinivasa Mangapuram began streaming on Prime Video on August 20, three weeks after its theatrical release. The film’s presenters, Vyjayanthi Movies, announced just a day in advance that the film would be released online. “Watch the MOST INTENSE LOVE STORY of the Season from the comfort of your Home. #SrinivasaMangapuram is now streaming on @PrimeVideoIN,” they wrote after its release.

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{{^usCountry}} Ajay wrote, “A story filled with love, pain, emotions and action! Bringing the world of #SrinivasaMangapuram to your home screens now. Do watch it and share your views!” While releasing films in closer to a month of release is the norm in Telugu, Srinivasa Mangapuram seems to have arrived online quicker. About Srinivasa Mangapuram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ajay wrote, “A story filled with love, pain, emotions and action! Bringing the world of #SrinivasaMangapuram to your home screens now. Do watch it and share your views!” While releasing films in closer to a month of release is the norm in Telugu, Srinivasa Mangapuram seems to have arrived online quicker. About Srinivasa Mangapuram {{/usCountry}}

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Srinivasa Mangapuram is written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi. Produced by P Kiran under Chandamama Kathalu Pictures LLP. C Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies presented it. The film marks Jaya’s on-screen debut and Rasha’s Telugu debut after her on-screen debut with the Hindi film Azaad last year.

Mohan Babu, Naresh, Shaam, Brahmaji, Ajay and others play key roles in it. The film was released in theatres on July 30 and received mixed reviews. It received criticism for its outdated script and formulaic structure. Mahesh had been vocal in his support for Jaya before the film’s release, but it did not help. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film collected ₹5.55 crore net in India and grossed ₹6.56 crore worldwide.

Ajay Bhupathi on directing Jaya, Rasha

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Ajay had directed RX 100 (2018), Maha Samudram (2021), and Mangalavaaram (2023) before Srinivasa Mangapuram. Before the film’s release, he told Hindustan Times, “It’s not your usual love story. This is a love story, but it is going to be very rugged. It’s emotional and has an innocence to it. It’s going to be a story in my style.”

“I always hoped to find good actors who are newbies to play these characters, and I’m lucky to have found them in Jaya and Rasha.” He also stated that Rasha was supposed to debut in Telugu and not with Azaad. “We selected her before her song (Uyi Amma) became famous,” he added. Jaya plays Srinivasu, and Rasha plays Manga in the film. It remains to be seen if Srinivasa Mangapuram will be better received online.