SS Rajamouli introduces actor Olivia Morris as Jennifer from RRR on her birthday

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Friday unveiled a poster to introduce Olivia Morris’s character from upcoming magnum opus RRR – which stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. Olivia plays a character called Jennifer.

The character poster was released on the occasion of Olivia’s birthday on Friday.

In RRR, Olivia Morris is paired with Jr NTR, who plays one of the leads. Ram Charan plays the other lead character in the movie.

Just a few days ago, it was announced that RRR will release worldwide in cinemas on October 13. It will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film marks the maiden collaboration of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. They’re rumoured to be playing brothers in the movie, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani among others.

RRR, according to the grapevine, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Also read: Kapil Sharma confirms wife Ginni Chatrath is expecting second baby; that's why Kapil Sharma Show is going off air

The makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character via a special video in March 2020. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju, and going by his khaki pants, it can be assumed that he plays a cop. Jr. NTR’s voice introduces Ram Charan’s character.

Last November, a video was released to introduce Jr NTR’s character of Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan gave a voice-over to the video.

Follow @htshowbiz for more