SS Rajamouli says he is ‘angry’ with Netflix for only releasing Hindi version of RRR: 'I have a complaint against them'

SS Rajamouli's RRR became a box office blockbuster after it released in theatres on March 25 this year, and also found success on Netflix after it started airing on the streaming giant on May 20. However, the filmmaker has one complaint from Netflix, that they only released the Hindi-dubbed version of the film on their platform. Also Read| Russo Brothers say honoured to meet ‘great SS Rajamouli’

Apart from Netflix, the Telugu-language film was also released on ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar. While the other OTT platforms streamed Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the film, Netflix streamed the Hindi one.

In a recent conversation with filmmaker duo The Russo Brothers for Netflix, which has also aired The Russo Brothers' The Gray Man, Rajamouli aired his grievances with the platform. When asked if he was surprised by the newfound attention RRR discovered on Netflix after having a very successful theatrical run, Rajamouli agreed.

However, he added, "First of all, I am actually angry with Netflix because they took only the Hindi version, not the rest of the four. So that is, I have a complaint against them. Second thing is, yes, I was surprised with the reception from the west."

The filmmaker continued, "A good story is a good story for everyone. But I didn't think I could make films for Western sensibilities. I never believed myself. So when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it and the word of mouth started spreading and the critics started giving out good reviews for that. Yes, I was really really surprised. And yes, it wouldn't have been possible without Netflix. For that, I have great regard for them."

RRR had trended globally for 10 consecutive weeks on Netflix and was viewed for more than 47 million hours worldwide. It starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR as revolutionaries. The film earned a lot of accolades in the west after its release on Netflix. Joe Russo also called it 'a great movie,' telling PTI, "I thought it was really a well done epic, (with) nice strong themes, great visuals and a really powerful story about brotherhood."

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson also praised the film. Several actors and writers from the MCU, as well as comic book writers from both Marvel and DC Comics, have showered love on the film. Gremlins director Joe Dante called the film a 'brutal portrait of the horrors of British colonisation.'

