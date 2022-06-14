SS Rajamouli’s RRR gets praise from Batman Beyond, Captain America writer: 'Best time I've ever had at the movies'

SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR continues its good run in the West. Since its digital release on Netflix last month, the film has gained sort of a cult following in the US, earning rave reviews and praise from not just fans but even Hollywood celebs. The latest big name to praise the film is writer Jackson Lanzing, who has worked on comic book titles like Batman Beyond and Captain America. Jackson’s praise for the film was noted by the film’s official Twitter account too, which thanked him. Also read: Western audiences are convinced RRR is ‘heartwarmingly gay’, RGV tweets

On Tuesday, Jackson took to Twitter to share a GIF of Ram Charan from the film. He wrote, “Hey Jackson, was RRR the best time you’ve ever had at the movies?” followed by the GIF of Ram Charan giving a thumbs up, implying that he indeed had the best time while watching the film. RRR Movie’s official Twitter account shared the tweet and wrote, “Another day, another round of applause for #RRR…From the writer of DC's Batman Beyond and MARVEL Comics' Captain America, Kang and more.”

Earlier, RRR had received praise from Doctor Strange screenwriter Robert C Cargill and actor-comedian Patton Oswalt. Last week, Robert had written about the film on Twitter, calling it “the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen”. Last month, Patton Oswalt, who recently appeared in Marvel’s Eternals, called the film insane and urged fans to watch it.

RRR is loaded with VFX and is based on the lives of revolutionaries Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-independence India. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. The film is one of the most successful Indian films ever made with global earnings of over ₹1100 crore.

The film has gained new following since its digital debut last month. The Hindi-dubbed version of RRR is streaming on Netflix while the original Telugu (as well as Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions) is streaming on Zee5. Recently, Netflix released figures that showed it was the most-popular non-English film on the platform globally.

