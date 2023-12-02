SS Rajamouli’s son calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘mass superstar,’ Nani is all praise for Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s third film Animal hit screens on Friday and has received good response at the box office in all languages. The lead actors – Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol – have been praised for their performances. The film, which was more violent and gory than Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, as Sandeep promised, is expected to do great business over the opening weekend. Many such as Nani and SS Karthikeya have lauded the film. (Also Read: Animal worldwide box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor film mints ₹116 cr, sets record for non-holiday release)

‘Performance of a lifetime’

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal

SS Karthikeya, son of RRR and Baahubali's director SS Rajamouli, took to social media to praise Ranbir for his performance in Animal. He tweeted, “Ranbir Kapoor... THE MASS SUPERSTAR in you has been born with #ANIMAL. The performance will be cherished for a lifetime.” He also added that Rashmika delivered her best performance till date, writing, “@iamRashmika best till date. Loved the confrontation scene in the second half. Terrifically portrayed.” He praised Sandeep for the fight sequences, writing, “@imvangasandeep, only you could imagine such sequences. Took time to come out of that trance.”

‘Animal is international’

Nani declared that the film was made with international standards and that the direction and performances elevated it to a whole new level. He wrote, “Animal is INTERNATIONAL. @imvangasandeep is a mad genius. Ranbir, @iamRashmika and the rest of cast and crew, take a bow.” Fans found it hilarious that he shared the review at 2am on Saturday, with one fan asking, “Anna nidrapovaaa (won’t you sleep brother?)” While another wrote, “Good morning Anna.”

All about Animal

Animal is Sandeep’s second story post Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, which was the Hindi remake of the former. The director also wrote and edited the film, which spans over 3 hours. Ranbir plays Ranvijay Singh in the film, a man obsessed with needing validation from his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Rashmika plays Ranbir's wife Geethanjali, while Bobby plays the main antagonist in the actioner.

