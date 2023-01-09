SS Rajamouli to make US talk show debut with Late Night with Seth Meyers

SS Rajamouli will be appearing on his first US talk show with Late Night with Seth Meyers. The filmmaker will join the American comedian's show on January 9 as a guest. Actor Alison Williams will also be appearing on the episode as the other guest. Rajamouli is promoting his Telugu film RRR in the US ahead of the Golden Globes ceremony on January 10 and the upcoming Oscar nominations later this month. (Also read: RRR show at Beyond Fest gets sold out in 98 seconds: 'There's never been a screening like this of an Indian film before')

Film critic J Hurtado, who has helped screen RRR at various theatres in North America, confirmed the filmmaker's appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. He wrote on Twitter, "Can't make it to the @ChineseTheatres screening of #RRRMovie tomorrow? Don't worry, #SSRajamouli will be guesting on @LateNightSeth so you can still get your SSR fix! Someone record it for us!" Reacting to the news, one Indian fan commented, "Unbelievable! (red heart emoji) The whole US will know about RRR."

Rajamouli and the film's stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR are attending a sold-out screening of the film at the Chinese Theatres on Monday. It is one of the biggest IMAX theatres in the world. The trio will then be attending the Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Telugu film is nominated in two categories, Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song for the hit song Naatu Naatu at the 80th edition of the awards show.

On Sunday, Rajamouli was also part of a special symposium for the Non-English language film nominees ahead of the Golden Globes on Tuesday. He was joined by Decision To Leave director Park Chan-wook at the event while the other categories nominees, directors Edward Berger, Lukas Dhont and Santiago Mitre attended the talk virtually. He talked about his inspiration for creating a two-hero film in RRR at the event.

Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The global blockbuster has been co-written by Rajamouli and his father, screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad. The film was released in India on March 24, 2022.

