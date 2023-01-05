RRR show at Beyond Fest gets sold out in 98 seconds: 'There's never been a screening like this of an Indian film before'

SS Rajamouli’s RRR continues to leave film-goers in the west in awe during the film's ongoing Oscar campaign. As part of Beyond Fest’s ‘encoRRRe’, the film will be screened at the TCL Chinese IMAX theatre on January 9 and the tickets for the show, which seats 932 people, were sold out in just ‘98 seconds’. Beyond Fest took to Twitter to describe it as a ‘historic’ moment for an Indian film. Also read: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR to attend Golden Globes 2023 after best foreign film, best original song nominations fro RRR

“It's official and it's historic. @RRRMovie sold out the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX in 98 seconds. There has never been a screening like this of an Indian film before because there has never been a film like RRR before. Thank you @ssrajamouli @Tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @MMKeeravani (sic),” read a tweet from Beyond Fest. The screening takes place days before Golden Globes 2023 and it will be attended by SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR as well as composer MM Keeravani.

Fans reacted to the tweet with complete astonishment. One of them called it an ‘unbelievable moment’. His tweet read, “This shows the recognition for RRR in the west. This is absolutely unbelievable.” Another tweet read, “Wow. This is just amazing. Only SS Rajamouli can pull off something like this.”

RRR, which grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide during its theatrical run and was celebrated for its breath-taking action sequences, has been wowing audiences in the west as the film has been re-released across the US as part of the Beyond Fest.

Last October, the film was showcased at TCL Chinese Theatre and was received with thunderous response from the audience. A Deadline report confirmed that the 932 seats in the theatre were sold out in 20 minutes. From the single show, the film minted $21,000, taking its cumulative box-office earnings from re-release to $221,156.

Post the screening, Twitter was inundated with videos of the audience jumping to their feet to cheer, dancing in the aisles, and giving filmmaker SS Rajamouli a standing ovation.

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Jr. NTR aka Tarak was seen as Bheem.

