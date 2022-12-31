RRR: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR to attend Golden Globes 2023 post best foreign film, best original song nomination

SS Rajamouli, along with actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, will be attending the Golden Globes awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California on January 10, 2023 for their film RRR. The Telugu film is nominated in two categories, Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song for the hit song Naatu Naatu at the 80th Golden Globes. While director Rajamouli has been present in the US a number of times to screen and present the blockbuster film during this awards season, the film's lead actors will be promoting the film for the first time in America. (Also read: Golden Globes 2023 nominations: RRR gets Best Song, Best Foreign Film nods; check out full list)

RRR has been on the lists of several best of the year lists from film critics around the world, including the US. The team has been campaigning for the Telugu film all throughout this current awards season with director Rajamouli attending many raucous, sold-out screenings of the Indian feature. Naatu Naatu is also on the Oscars shortlist for in the Music (Original Song) category.

According to a report in Variety, which also confirmed the RRR team's attendance, several Hollywood A-listers are also going to be attending the upcoming ceremony, which is airing live again after a two-year boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) after criticism emerged about the group's lack of diverse members as well complaints of unethical business practices within the organisation. Actors Austin Butler, Michelle Williams, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis, along with filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Rian Johnson, James Cameron and Guillermo del Toro will attend the star-studded Hollywood event for their respective nominated films.

Rajamouli will also be attending a special symposium for the Non-English language film nominees for the Golden Globes alongside Decision To Leave director Park Chan-wook. Director Edward Berger, Lukas Dhont and Santiago Mitre will attend the January 8 event in Santa Monica virtually.

The Telugu film, co-written by Rajamouli's father, writer V Vijayendra Prasad, also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The period film follows a pre-Independence fictional tale situated around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, in the 1920s. RRR was released globally in March in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The ceremony, which will be live on NBC in an three-hour telecast, will take place in the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. The show will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael and is set to include tributes to producer Ryan Murphy with the Carol Burnett Award, while actor Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B DeMille Award.

