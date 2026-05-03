Supportive wife Namrata Shirodkar cheers as Varanasi star Mahesh Babu is called ‘biggest actor’ of Telugu cinema

Recently, team Varanasi held a major promotional panel at CCXP Mexico 2026. Producer SS Karthikeya presented exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and the Varanasi to the World video at the event. The film’s lead star, Mahesh Babu, was called the ‘biggest star’ in Telugu cinema at the event, and his wife, former actor and model Namrata Shirodkar, couldn’t be prouder.

Namrata Shirodkar proud of Mahesh Babu

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married for over 21 years.

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At CCXP, the anchor hosting Karthikeya said, “Mahesh Babu, for those who don’t know, is one of, if not the biggest actor in Telugu cinema. Tollywood, specifically. And it’s fair to say SS Rajamouli is one of, if not the biggest filmmaker, in Indian cinema as a whole. And this is the first time that these two are working together.”

Talking further about the film, the host added, “And when I talked to SSR during our interview, which you can now watch on Screen Rant’s YouTube, I asked him how long this has been in the works for, and it had been like a decade. It had been a long time of trying to get schedules aligned, trying to figure out the right project for them to collaborate on.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The homecoming of one of the biggest movie stars in Indian cinema history, as well as one of the biggest Indian stars, but specifically action. Mahesh Babu has done so much great action films along with India’s biggest revolutionary filmmaker working today,” he added later. Namrata re-shared the video posted by a fan on her Instagram stories with red hearts and clapping emojis, clearly proud of her husband. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The homecoming of one of the biggest movie stars in Indian cinema history, as well as one of the biggest Indian stars, but specifically action. Mahesh Babu has done so much great action films along with India’s biggest revolutionary filmmaker working today,” he added later. Namrata re-shared the video posted by a fan on her Instagram stories with red hearts and clapping emojis, clearly proud of her husband. {{/usCountry}}

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Namrata Shirodkar is proud of Mahesh Babu.

About Varanasi

Talking at the CCXP panel, Karthikeya said, “The story begins and revolves and ends in Varanasi, the holy city of India, called the spiritual capital of India. It’s one of the oldest cities to be built and still inhabited. And obviously, our director, Mr SS Rajamouli, had a vision of some breathtaking sequences in the ghats of Varanasi. Which, practically, couldn’t have been possibly executed there. As producers, our responsibility is to make that happen. We sent our production design team to Varanasi to get all the possible measurements, pictures, and references. To get his vision come true, we built the Varanasi ghats brick by brick.”

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Varanasi is an epic action-adventure film directed by Rajamouli, co-written by V Vijayendra Prasad and SS Kanchi, and produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles as Rudhra, Mandakini and Kumbha. There are high expectations for the film as it’s Rajamouli’s next after the blockbuster RRR (2022). It is scheduled to release on April 7, 2027, for Ugadi.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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