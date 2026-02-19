Priyanka Chopra hails ‘queen’ Namrata Shirodkar; shares her Miss Universe video
Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to post a video of Namrata Shirodkar in Miss Universe. She even tagged her husband, Mahesh Babu.
Actor Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her upcoming film, The Bluff, which will be released on Prime Video on February 25. Amid all the promotions, she took some time out to laud her fellow ‘queen’ Namrata Shirodkar and post a video from her time on Miss Universe. She also tagged Namrata’s husband, Mahesh Babu, in her Instagram Stories while sharing the video.
Priyanka Chopra lauds ‘queen’ Namrata Shirodkar
On Thursday, Priyanka posted a throwback video of Namrata on her Instagram stories. The video shows Namrata confidently introducing herself on stage during Miss Universe 1993. She had represented India at the pageant and was one of the top 6 finalists. In the video, Namrata can be seen in various outfits, including Indian wear and swimwear.
The video also features clips from her swimsuit round, as well as the moment she reached the top 6, dressed in a golden gown. Posting the video, Priyanka wrote, “Once a queen always a queen,” tagging Namrata and Mahesh in the post. They have yet to respond to Priyanka at the time of writing.
For the unversed, Priyanka is a pageant queen too and had won the Miss World 2000 title.
Namrata Shirodkar and Priyanka Chopra’s careers
Namrata was crowned Miss India in 1993 and represented the country at Miss Universe the same year. Her first on-screen appearance was with Shatrughan Sinha in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba.
Purab Ki Laila Pachhim Ki Chhaila, with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, was supposed to be her debut, but she made her debut with the 1998 film Mere Do Anmol Ratan, starring Mukul Dev and Arshad Warsi.
Namrata met Mahesh on the set of the 2000 film Vamsi. They married in 2005, and she quit films after that. They have two children, Gautam and Sitara.
Priyanka, who debuted with the 2002 Vijay film Thamizhan and the 2003 Sunny Deol film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, is gearing up for a comeback to Indian cinema. She ventured to Hollywood with the web series Quantico and went on to star in films like Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections.
In 2025, she starred in The Cycle of Love, which she also executive-produced. She’s returning to Indian screens soon with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi with Mahesh and Prithviraj Sukumaran as her co-stars. The film will release on April 7, 2027. She also has a new season of Citadel lined up for release.
Priyanka married Nick Jonas in 2018, and they have a daughter, Malti Marie.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
