Priyanka Chopra hails ‘queen’ Namrata Shirodkar; shares her Miss Universe video

On Thursday, Priyanka posted a throwback video of Namrata on her Instagram stories. The video shows Namrata confidently introducing herself on stage during Miss Universe 1993. She had represented India at the pageant and was one of the top 6 finalists. In the video, Namrata can be seen in various outfits, including Indian wear and swimwear.

Actor Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her upcoming film, The Bluff, which will be released on Prime Video on February 25. Amid all the promotions, she took some time out to laud her fellow ‘queen’ Namrata Shirodkar and post a video from her time on Miss Universe. She also tagged Namrata’s husband, Mahesh Babu, in her Instagram Stories while sharing the video.

The video also features clips from her swimsuit round, as well as the moment she reached the top 6, dressed in a golden gown. Posting the video, Priyanka wrote, “Once a queen always a queen,” tagging Namrata and Mahesh in the post. They have yet to respond to Priyanka at the time of writing.

For the unversed, Priyanka is a pageant queen too and had won the Miss World 2000 title.

Namrata Shirodkar and Priyanka Chopra’s careers Namrata was crowned Miss India in 1993 and represented the country at Miss Universe the same year. Her first on-screen appearance was with Shatrughan Sinha in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba.

Purab Ki Laila Pachhim Ki Chhaila, with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, was supposed to be her debut, but she made her debut with the 1998 film Mere Do Anmol Ratan, starring Mukul Dev and Arshad Warsi.

Namrata met Mahesh on the set of the 2000 film Vamsi. They married in 2005, and she quit films after that. They have two children, Gautam and Sitara.

Priyanka, who debuted with the 2002 Vijay film Thamizhan and the 2003 Sunny Deol film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, is gearing up for a comeback to Indian cinema. She ventured to Hollywood with the web series Quantico and went on to star in films like Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections.

In 2025, she starred in The Cycle of Love, which she also executive-produced. She’s returning to Indian screens soon with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi with Mahesh and Prithviraj Sukumaran as her co-stars. The film will release on April 7, 2027. She also has a new season of Citadel lined up for release.

Priyanka married Nick Jonas in 2018, and they have a daughter, Malti Marie.