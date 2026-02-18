‘Sweetest’ Akshay Kumar pulls RJ Mahvash's leg on Wheel of Fortune: ‘Will give ₹1 crore and my kidney’
100 content creators, including RJ Mahvash, will be the guests on Akshay Kumar's game show Wheel of Fortune India. A promo shows the host pulling her leg.
Actor Akshay Kumar is hosting the Indian edition of the game show, Wheel of Fortune. The latest episode will feature 100 content creators, including RJ Mahvash. A recent promo video for the show sees Akshay pulling Mahvash’s leg for trying to solve a puzzle even before it was revealed. He even joked around about what he would be willing to give if anybody could solve it.
Akshay Kumar pulls RJ Mahvash’s leg for trying to solve unrevealed puzzle
In the SonyLIV promo, Mahvash is seen staring intently at the screen. Akshay asks her, “I can see that you’re very confused.” When she says that she’s trying to solve the puzzle, he points out that the puzzle hasn’t even been revealed yet. “Kisi ka baap nahi solve kar sakta (Nobody’s father can solve it either),” he says, adding, “I will give ₹1 crore to anybody who solves this. Forget ₹1 crore, I’ll give you my kidney too.” Mahvash and the audience crack up at that.
RJ Mahvash shot episode with 101 fever, calls Akshay Kumar the ‘sweetest’
Posting one of the promos on her Instagram stories, Mahvash wrote, “Iss din mere sath to jitna ghalat ho sakta tha, HUA THA. episode dekhna. (Everything that could go wrong with me did that day. Watch the episode).” She then shared the promo where Akshay pulled her leg, writing, “Hahahahhaha anxiety se bina shuru huwe hi solve karne lag jati thi main ti (I was trying to solve it before it was even revealed due to anxiety).”
Mahvash even shared how somebody defended her, writing, “Solve nai kar sakta par soch to sakta hai na insaan (She can’t solve but she can think).” She later seemed to have changed her mind on the episode, joking, “Meri kismat me ched leke gayi thi main iss din. Bilkul mat dekhna ye episode (My destiny did not help me that day. Don’t watch this episode).”
Earlier in February, Mahvash had posted pictures from the shoot of the episode on her Instagram, writing, “101 fever par bhi (Despite having 101 fever) I think we managed to pull a great show together! B'cz no matter what, THE SHOW MUST GO ON! @akshaykumar Sir you are a starrrrr. Found him sweetest of all the people I have worked with honestly.”
Akshay’s Wheel of Fortune India premiered on January 27 and airs from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. It can also be streamed on the SonyLIV OTT app. It features contestants solving word puzzles to win cash prizes. Mahvash's episode will also feature Mithila Palkar, Danish Sait and others.
