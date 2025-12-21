Akshay Kumar's antics will remind you of Hera Pheri, Tees Maar Khan glory days in Wheel of Fortune. Watch

Akshay Kumar fans were happy to see the actor in the new promotional advertisement for the new show Wheel of Fortune. The actor will take on the role of a host for the India edition of the show, which is set to premiere on Sony TV. (Also read: Akshay Kumar urges youth to ‘stay away from drugs’ at Bhubaneswar event) Akshay Kumar in a still from the promo of Wheel of Fortune India.

Akshay to host Wheel of Fortune

In the promo, which was shared on the channel's official Instagram account, Akshay plays a servant to a wealthy family whose patriarch has just passed away. The last will is being read, and turns out that the entire wealth of gold and property has been given to his name, Ramu, not Ram- who is his biological son. Ramu had planned it carefully, as shown in the flashback.

Akshay is then seen wearing a pink shirt and sporting a huge diamond chain. He grins and adds: ‘Shabdo ki jaadugari kar sakti he kaarigari (The way we use words can transform our lives)!’

Fans reacted to the post and shared how Akshay channelled the energy of some of his most loved characters on screen. One user commented, “The OG Akshay Sir in Comic Avatar!” “Giving Tees Maar Khan and Hera Pheri style vibes! Love it.” “Raju mode on!” said a second fan, referring to his character from Hera Pheri.

About Akshay's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Akshay will be next seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, also starring Saif Ali Khan. It is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. Sayami Kher will also play a key role in the film. The makers have been eyeing the theatrical release in 2026.