Search
Sun, Dec 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Akshay Kumar urges youth to ‘stay away from drugs’ at Bhubaneswar event

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Ananya Das
Updated on: Dec 14, 2025 05:12 pm IST

Akshay Kumar also praised Bhubaneswar and thanked the people for their affection. 

Actor Akshay Kumar has appealed to youngsters to stay away from drugs and uphold family values. The actor visited Bhubaneswar to attend an event. A massive crowd of fans gathered to get a glimpse of the actor.

Akshay Kumar posed with his fans in Bhubaneswar.(X/@Aman_sahu0000)
Akshay Kumar posed with his fans in Bhubaneswar.(X/@Aman_sahu0000)

Akshay Kumar talks against the use of drugs

Addressing the crowd, the actor said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I request all the young people to stay away from drugs and always respect your parents. They are the biggest strength in your life."

Akshay praises Bhubaneswar

Akshay also praised Bhubaneswar and thanked the people for their affection. "Ye ek sundar aur pavitra shehar hai (This is a beautiful and holy city). I have come here before as well. The love and warmth I receive here always touch my heart," he added. He inaugurated a jewellery store in Cuttack as well as Bhubaneswar.

Earlier this month, on December 4, Akshay had made a brief transit stop at the Biju Patnaik International Airport while travelling from Jodhpur to Vietnam, during which fans had gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Akshay has always been very vocal about societal issues and has spoken about the importance of fitness and healthy habits. He has also been part of an ad promoting women's hygiene product and discouraging smoking.

About Akshay's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Akshay will be next seen in Priyadarsha's Haiwaan, also starring Saif Ali Khan. It is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. Sayami Kher will also be playing the key role in the film. The makers have been eyeing the theatrical release in 2026.

Akshay is working on two more movies with Priyadarshan — horror comedy Bhoot Bangla and the much-awaited third part of the Hera Pheri franchise.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar urges youth to ‘stay away from drugs’ at Bhubaneswar event
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On