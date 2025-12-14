Akshay Kumar urges youth to ‘stay away from drugs’ at Bhubaneswar event

Actor Akshay Kumar has appealed to youngsters to stay away from drugs and uphold family values. The actor visited Bhubaneswar to attend an event. A massive crowd of fans gathered to get a glimpse of the actor. Akshay Kumar posed with his fans in Bhubaneswar.(X/@Aman_sahu0000)

Akshay Kumar talks against the use of drugs

Addressing the crowd, the actor said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I request all the young people to stay away from drugs and always respect your parents. They are the biggest strength in your life."

Akshay praises Bhubaneswar

Akshay also praised Bhubaneswar and thanked the people for their affection. "Ye ek sundar aur pavitra shehar hai (This is a beautiful and holy city). I have come here before as well. The love and warmth I receive here always touch my heart," he added. He inaugurated a jewellery store in Cuttack as well as Bhubaneswar.

Earlier this month, on December 4, Akshay had made a brief transit stop at the Biju Patnaik International Airport while travelling from Jodhpur to Vietnam, during which fans had gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Akshay has always been very vocal about societal issues and has spoken about the importance of fitness and healthy habits. He has also been part of an ad promoting women's hygiene product and discouraging smoking.

About Akshay's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Akshay will be next seen in Priyadarsha's Haiwaan, also starring Saif Ali Khan. It is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. Sayami Kher will also be playing the key role in the film. The makers have been eyeing the theatrical release in 2026.

Akshay is working on two more movies with Priyadarshan — horror comedy Bhoot Bangla and the much-awaited third part of the Hera Pheri franchise.