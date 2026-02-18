Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a sweet Kiss on the red carpet at The Bluff premiere in LA
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a romantic kiss at The Bluff premiere in LA, showcasing their strong bond and support for each other.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a romantic statement on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Bluff. The duo shared a sweet kiss upon arriving at the event, showing their strong bond to photographers and fans alike.
Priyanka and Nick share a sweet kiss at The Bluff premiere
Priyanka, who stars in the film, looked effortlessly glamorous in her character Ercell's cuirass with a brown wrap skirt that balanced elegance with action-ready chic. Nick matched her style in a brown shirtand tailored trousers, showing support for his wife’s latest project. The couple posed for numerous photographs, smiling and holding hands, displaying their chemistry.
Priyanka and Nick, who married in 2018, are known for their affectionate displays in public and on social media. They frequently celebrate each other’s achievements, with Nick often attending Priyanka’s events and red carpet appearances. Fans have admired their chemistry, noting how they balance high-profile careers while maintaining a supportive, loving partnership.
About The Bluff
The Bluff is a high‑octane action thriller set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 25, 2026. Directed by Frank E. Flowers and co‑written with Joe Ballarini, the film takes audiences to the late 19th‑century Caribbean, where the story follows Ercell Bloody Mary Bodden (played by Priyanka Chopra), a former pirate who has left behind her violent past to build a quiet life with her family in the Cayman Islands. However, her peace is shattered when her ruthless former captain Captain Connor (portrayed by Karl Urban) returns seeking revenge, forcing her back into a deadly world of sword fights, betrayal, and survival.
More about the film
The film also stars Ismael Cruz Córdova as Ercell’s husband, T.H. Bodden, Safia Oakley‑Green as her sister‑in‑law, Elizabeth, Vedanten Naidoo as her son, Isaac, and Temuera Morrison in a key supporting role. Produced by the Russo brothers’ AGBO banner alongside Purple Pebble Pictures and Cinestar Pictures, The Bluff promises brutal action sequences and emotional depth as the protagonist confronts her past to protect her loved ones.
