Taapsee Pannu on board Telugu thriller Mishan Impossible, makers welcome her

Actor Taapsee Pannu is returning to Telugu cinema after a gap of three years with upcoming thriller Mishan Impossible, it was announced on Tuesday. The makers welcomed her on board with a special announcement.

In Telugu, Taapsee was last seen in 2018 film Neevevaro, in which she played a negative character.

A tweet from the makers of the movie Matinee Entertainment read: “This ‘Mishan’ is surely ‘Impossible’ without her Welcoming the amazingly talented @taapsee on board for #MishanImpossible

The project has already gone on the floors. It is directed by Swaroop RSJ, who rose to fame with Telugu crime thriller Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu is a busy with a slew of projects in her kitty in Bollywood. Recently seen in crime thriller Haseen Dillruba, she has projects like Rashmi Rocket, Roop Lapeta, Dobaaraa and Shabaash Mithu in the offing.

In Tamil, she was last seen on screen in Game Over. She currently awaits the release of another Tamil film titled Jana Gana Mana, which is Tipped to be a remake of Akshay Kumar’s Baby; the film stars Jayam Ravi in the lead. It is being directed by I Ahmed.

She also has a Tamil comedy with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Taapsee had opened up about the project.

“Yes, it's a Tamil comedy that I'm doing with Vijay. I had said yes to the script around a year ago and the director wanted me only to do this film. We were figuring out dates for this and as soon as things started opening up a bit, we quickly squeezed this one,” Taapsee said last year.