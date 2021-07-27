Tamannaah Bhatia hops on latest Instagram trend with her staff, watch video

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who is currently shooting in Hyderabad, has shared a video in which she along with her staff can be seen groove to a song that has become the latest trend on Instagram.

Sharing the video, Tamannaah wrote that the squad that reels together stays together.

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently seen in Tamil web series November Story, in which she played a hacker. The show premiered on Disney+ Hotstar and was well received by the audiences.

She’s currently shooting for upcoming Telugu film Maestro, a remake of Andhadhun. The film also stars Nithiin and Nabha Natesh.

The team resumed the shoot of the final schedule of the film last month in Hyderabad. Predominant portion of the movie was shot in Dubai last year.

Nithiin will reprise Ayushmann Khurrana’s role as the blind musician who gets embroiled in a murder mystery. Nabha Natesh will play Radhika Apte role’s while Tamannaah Bhatia will step into the shoes of the character essayed by Tabu.

Not long ago, it was rumoured that Ramya Krishnan was approached with the offer to play Tabu’s character. However, the talks never materialised and the makers went ahead with Tamannaah.

Also read: When Shilpa Shetty told Raj Kundra their relationship 'won't work', didn't let him 'woo' her

In a statement last year, Tamannaah said she is thrilled to take up a role with negative shades. The rest of the cast will be finalised and announced soon.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah will soon be seen as the host of a Telugu cooking show. She’s expected to begin shooting for the show soon. Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi will host the same show in Tamil.