Telangana Women's Commission threatens legal action over ‘obscene’ Telugu songs: ‘This is a warning to act responsibly’

Recently, there have been songs in Tollywood that have come under fire for their questionable choreography. And it turns out it’s not just the audience concerned because the Telangana State Women’s Commission issued a warning on Thursday to take legal action should ‘objectionable’ and ‘derogatory’ songs continue to be made. (Also Read: Internet wants Ketika Sharma's song Adhi Dha Surprisu banned for ‘vulgar’ steps, lyrics: 'Women are shown as objects') Sitar Song, Dabidi Dibidi and Adhi Dha Surprisu recently came under fire for questionable dance steps.

Telangana State Women’s Commission issues warning to Tollywood

Sharada Nerella, Chairman of the Telangana State Women’s Commission, issued a press note on Thursday. She claimed that the commission received ‘several complaints’ that the ‘dance steps used in some songs are vulgar and demeaning to women’. The press note states that this is a ‘grace concern’ given that cinema is a powerful medium.

“In this context, the Women's Commission is warning film directors, producers, choreographers and related groups to act responsibly. Indecent dance steps that belittle women should be stopped immediately. If this warning is not heeded, we are ready to take strict action under the relevant laws.” reads a portion of the press release.

Sharada and the commission also point out that the film industry has a moral responsibility towards the audience, stating, “The film industry has a moral responsibility to provide positive messages to society and protect the dignity of women. Keeping in mind the impact of showing films on youth and children, the film industry needs to exercise self-regulation.”

The note ended by asking people and organisations to come forward with their opinions and concerns so the commission can monitor the issue and ‘take further action’.

Internet reacts

Sitar Song picturised on Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse in Harish Shankar’s Mr Bachchan, Peelings featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, Dabidi Dibidi with Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela in Bobby’s Daaku Maharaaj and more recently, Adhi Dha Surprisu with Ketika Sharma in Venky Kudumula’s Nithiin and Sreeleela-starrer Robinhood are examples of songs that have received flak for their choreography.

Reacting to the commission’s warning on X (formerly Twitter), one person pointed out that Shekhar master (who choreographed all these numbers) needs to reevaluate his career. Another wrote, “I usually hate external bodies interfering in cinema, but this action is absolutely necessary right nowww. Much needed.” While some thought that “better sense prevailed” others questioned “How can one determine if it is obscene or not. Each person's sensibility is different.”

One X user even wrote, “That is the duty of CBFC. How come Women's commission involve in this matter. Btw what legal rights do they have?” but another person pointed out, “School kids are dancing on kissik and oo antava and dabidi dibidi muddu peru Swathi reddy songs what is this asalu?”