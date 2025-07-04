Thammudu Twitter reviews: Sorry Nithiin, but this disaster is no Kaithi, say viewers

Thammudu Twitter reviews: Nithiin has not had the best time at the box office lately. The actor, who was last seen in Robinhood, stars in Sriram Venu’s Thammudu, which was released in theatres this Friday. Bold move considering that the title is taken from Pawan Kalyan’s hit 1999 sports film. Unfortunately, X (formerly Twitter) was not impressed with the film. Thammudu Twitter reviews: Nithiin in a still from Sriram Venu's film.

‘Thammudu is no Kaithi’

Most fans who watched Thammudu just seemed frustrated at Nithiin for selecting a script like this. One X user wrote, “#Thammudu Worst! Thanks to #Nithin for continuously reminding me that I am an idiot to watch his movies on premiere night. The movie neither had emotional drama nor action as they ‘promised’.”

Another asked both the director and actor to keep up with the time, writing, “Sorry @actor_nithiin & #SriramVenu. This team should really consider time travel to at least to 2020 from 2005 scripts. Not to bash the team but please ensure delivering a minimum guaranteed movie. Slow-paced and predictable scenes. Actors performed well but a strict 1.5.” An X user wrote, “Another Film Another disaster for Nithin it's continues from half a decade. All Hopes on #yallamma.”

A person wrote that Sriram and Nithiin tried to make a Kaithi, but failed, “#Thammudu 1st time. Sorry #Nithin anna good luck for next film. Oka racy film thiyyali, villains chase chestunnaru vallanunchi thappinchukovali (like khaidhi) anna point theeskunnaka madhyalo songs, comedy petti dhobbinchuko kudhadhu...malli cinema aapi flashback lu. (Sorry, brother Nithiin, good luck with the next film. Though you made a film that had the scope to be racy like Kaithi, it was ruined by songs, comedy and flashbacks.) ”

One X user wrote that Thammudu ‘tests your patience from start to finish’, adding, “Director Venu Sriram attempts to deliver a unique action-adventure film with an interesting backdrop. However, he completely fails. The on-screen proceedings are outright silly at times, coupled with a core brotherhood emotion that is poorly executed. The villain’s characterization is somewhat unique, but the conflict point and its execution come off as unintentionally funny.” They rounded up the review by calling it ‘outright bad’ and rating it 1.75/5.

‘Thammudu is not that bad’

Some fans, however, were impressed by the film, or at least thought it wasn’t as bad as it’s being made out to be. One X user wrote, “#thammudu is not bad. Could have been better...it is an okayish brother-sister drama ...1.75 antha disaster ayithe kaadu. Reviews are intentionally poor for reasons unknown…”

Another wrote, “Superb first half #Thammudu. Second half has excellent fight sequences…fans ki full meals aa fight sequences…Overall good movie. One time watch. Must in Theaters.”

A fan even thought Nithiin gave his career best performance in Thammudu, “#Thammudu Review : A Good emotional Ride with Solid Production values - ⅗. Mainly Youth Star @actor_nithiin has given one of the career best performance with a good comeback film #Nithiin. Director #SriramVenu Handled the subject very well with gripping screenplay and @AJANEESHB BGM AND MUSIC IS LIT. Lead actors #Laya @gowda_sapthami and @VarshaBollamma are good in their roles.”