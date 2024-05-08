Varsha Bollamma's interactive Tamil-English film Iruvam selected for Cannes Film Festival

The bilingual film Iruvam, made in both Tamil and English, has been selected as one of the four entries worldwide for the Let’s Spook Cannes event as part of the Cannes Film Festival. The film, which sees Varsha Bollamma as the lead, is innovative because it’s interactive. (Also Read: Amala Paul pens a sweet note for her husband Jagat Desai: ‘Thank you for being my rock’) Varsha Bollamma-starrer Iruvam has been developed by ManMar Games.

Varsha excited for Cannes

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala made the announcement of the film’s selection on his X (formerly Twitter), writing, “.@Manmargames innovative project @iruvam_ManMar has been officially selected for the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival's "Let's Spook Cannes" event. A Landmark Indian Entry in the World's Premier Film Festival #Iruvam starring @VarshaBollamma.” An excited Varsha re-tweeted the post, writing, “Super super super excited for this one!!! Eeeeeeeeepppp!!!!”

About Iruvam

Iruvam is an interactive film that blurs the line between film and gaming. The innovative full motion video (FMV) will offer a narrative where the viewers’ choices will impact the film’s storylines and the outcome, which will offer numerous endings. The description sounds similar to Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Directed by Manoj Annadurai, who is known for the independent English film Get Happy, the film will feature Sidhu Kumaresan, Shanmathi and Bala Guru.The film will be unveiled at Cannes between May 17-20 and will be subsequently released on a mobile platform.

Upcoming work

Varsha was recently seen in the Telugu film Ooru Peru Bhairavakona with Sundeep Kishan and is yet to announce her upcoming projects. The actor, who debuted with the 2015 film Sathuran got fame when she starred in Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha’s 2018 film 96. She debuted in Malayalam the same year with Kalyanam. In 2020 she debuted in Telugu with Choosi Choodangaane, which also starred Shiva Kandukuri, and in Kannada with Mane Number 13 the same year. She has since acted in films like Jaanu, Middle Class Melodies and Akka Kuruvi.