News / Trending / Orry’s Koffee With Karan episode makes people say ‘proper Black Mirror stuff’

Orry’s Koffee With Karan episode makes people say ‘proper Black Mirror stuff’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 19, 2024 02:49 PM IST

Orhan ‘Orry’ Awatramani appeared on the final episode of Koffee with Karan season 8. His conversation with Karan Johar has created a chatter on X.

‘Orry’ is trending on X in India after the airing of the final episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8. On the show, Karan Johar had a conversation with Orhan ‘Orry’ Awatramani about his life, work, and his new-found fame. The answers given by the social media influencer have left people dumbfounded, reminding many of the web series Black Mirror - a dystopian sci-fi series.

The image shows Karan Johar in conversation with Orry in Koffee with Karan. (Instagram/@orry1)
The image shows Karan Johar in conversation with Orry in Koffee with Karan. (Instagram/@orry1)

“Karan tried his best to make fun of whatever he (Orry) was saying, but the answers were so unsettling even for him, this segment almost felt like a Black Mirror episode,” posted an X user. The individual also shared a video of Karan Johar’s conversation with Orry.

During the exchange, Orry talks about having a ‘relevance room’ where he, along with ‘minions’, discuss ideas through which he can stay relevant and in the news. He also talks about his ‘doppelgangers’ who ‘hold the place’ when he is late to an event. He also shares how he is planning his ‘digital demise’ and eventual comeback.

Watch the conversation between Orry and Karan Johar here:

The exchange prompted people to share varied reactions, with most posting comments referencing the show Black Mirror.

Here's what X users say about Koffee with Karan episode:

“Just watched Orry's segment on the #KWK finale episode. Proper black mirror stuff,” posted an X user. “I won’t be surprised if the makers of Black Mirror approach Orry,” joked another.

“Karan's attempt at injecting humour into his statements fell flat as the unsettling responses left even him bewildered. This segment gave off strong Black Mirror vibes,” shared a third. “First do the DNA test of Orry. He might be a deepfake humanoid with multiple doppelgangers. Black Mirror India Episode 1,” wrote a fourth.

Follow Us On