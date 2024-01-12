close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Yuzvendra Chahal shares pics with ‘long-lost brother’ Orhan 'Orry' Awatramani

Yuzvendra Chahal shares pics with ‘long-lost brother’ Orhan 'Orry' Awatramani

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 12, 2024 08:44 PM IST

Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram to share two pictures with Orhan 'Orry' Awatramani. The post has prompted people to share varied reactions.

Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram to share two pictures that show him with social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, who popularly goes by Orry. Chahal also shared a funny caption along with the pictures, and the share has left people chuckling.

The image shows Yuzvendra Chahal and Orhan 'Orry' Awatramani embracing each other. (Instagram/@yuzi_chahal23)
The image shows Yuzvendra Chahal and Orhan 'Orry' Awatramani embracing each other. (Instagram/@yuzi_chahal23)

“Long-lost brothers,” Yuzvendra Chahal wrote while sharing the pictures. Orry is seen wearing a black t-shirt and a pair of blue jeans. His look is complete with a few golden coloured chains around his neck. Yuzvendra Chahal on the other hand is seen wearing a black shirt with yellow prints on it.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Also Read: Orry shares video of him dancing to Pinga with Janhvi Kapoor, actor reacts

While in one of the photos Orry is standing with his hand on Chahal’s shoulder, the other one shows them hugging.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared about four hours ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 2.1 lakh likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

Also Read: Orry’s ‘I am a liver’ statement sparks meme fest on X. Best ones guaranteed

What did Instagram users say about these pictures?

“Looks like you guys are siblings,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so nice,” added another. A few reacted with smiling emoticons and some with heart emojis.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On