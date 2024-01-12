Yuzvendra Chahal shares pics with ‘long-lost brother’ Orhan 'Orry' Awatramani
Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram to share two pictures with Orhan 'Orry' Awatramani. The post has prompted people to share varied reactions.
Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram to share two pictures that show him with social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, who popularly goes by Orry. Chahal also shared a funny caption along with the pictures, and the share has left people chuckling.
“Long-lost brothers,” Yuzvendra Chahal wrote while sharing the pictures. Orry is seen wearing a black t-shirt and a pair of blue jeans. His look is complete with a few golden coloured chains around his neck. Yuzvendra Chahal on the other hand is seen wearing a black shirt with yellow prints on it.
While in one of the photos Orry is standing with his hand on Chahal’s shoulder, the other one shows them hugging.
Take a look at the entire post here:
The post was shared about four hours ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 2.1 lakh likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.
What did Instagram users say about these pictures?
“Looks like you guys are siblings,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so nice,” added another. A few reacted with smiling emoticons and some with heart emojis.