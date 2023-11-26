Orry shares video of him dancing to Pinga with Janhvi Kapoor, actor reacts

Orhan Awatramani, famously known as Orry, shared a dance video on Instagram that shows him shaking a leg with actor Janhvi Kapoor. The video has gone viral since being shared a little over three hours ago. It has also attracted a comment from the actor herself who wrote about how much she misses Orry. The image shows Janhvi Kapoor and Orry dancing to Pinga. (Instagram/@orry1)

“#MastiAllTheTime,” Orry wrote along with a few emoticons while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the duo standing in the middle of a room. While Janhvi is seen wearing a white salwar set with a yellow dupatta, Orry is seen in casual attire. Soon, they start dancing to the hit track Pinga from the film Bajirao Mastani.

Throughout the video, Janhvi delivers well-coordinated steps, and Orry tries to keep up with her. The video ends with them doing funny poses while looking at the camera.

Janhvi Kapoor dropped two comments while reacting to the video. Besides writing “Missing you”, she also added, “Forgotten me for big boss”. The socialite is the newest contestant in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17. He entered the house as a wild card entry.

Take a look at this video of Janhvi and Orry:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated nearly 9.5 lakh views. The share has further collected close to 51,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s what Instagram users say about this video of Orry:

“Orry is positivity,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so cute,” added another. “Love Orry, love Janhvi,” added a third. Many also shared replies referencing Orry's ‘I am liver’ comment. A few also wondered how Orry could use his phone while inside the Bigg Boss house.