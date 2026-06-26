The Girlfriend director Rahul Ravindran responds after being asked to make film on atrocities of women on men

Over the last few days, the death of Pune man Ketan Agarwal has shocked the nation. Siya Goyal is accused along with her alleged lover of murdering him. An user on X used a reference from this tragic case and tagged director Rahul Ravindran to make a movie on the atrocities of women on men. Rahul's last directorial was The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

What the director said

Rahul Ravindra earned praise for the 2025 release The Girlfriend.

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Responding to the user, Rahul wrote a strongly-worded note on his X account. It began, “I don’t claim to know everything bro… so educate me if I am wrong. But I don’t see atrocities of ‘women’ on ‘men’ at all. I see some horrible incidents of sociopathic human beings who happen to be women, committing horrible crimes. On the other hand… I see a self sustaining system that has lasted centuries that suffocates women… that through invisible, everyday micro aggressions, forces them to shrink their identities. That doesn’t offer them an equal world. This is from my perspective. I’ve seen so many women around me suffer silently because of it. And I chose to convey that through this story. I felt responsible for it as a man… because I benefit from the power equation.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “I haven’t read the details of this particular case yet… I will do so. And if there’s a story that I find interesting to tell… I will do that too. But it would be about one particular woman committing a crime. Not crimes of women on men. There’s a difference, the way I see it. Mind you, such incidents of crime are ghastly and terrible. But what I was trying to do is completely different. Had nothing to do with such crimes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “I haven’t read the details of this particular case yet… I will do so. And if there’s a story that I find interesting to tell… I will do that too. But it would be about one particular woman committing a crime. Not crimes of women on men. There’s a difference, the way I see it. Mind you, such incidents of crime are ghastly and terrible. But what I was trying to do is completely different. Had nothing to do with such crimes.” {{/usCountry}}

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I don’t claim to know everything bro… so educate me if I am wrong. But I don’t see atrocities of ‘women’ on ‘men’ at all. I see some horrible incidents of sociopathic human beings who happen to be women, committing horrible crimes. On the other hand… I see a self sustaining… https://t.co/dwx5Ig3kIu — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) June 25, 2026

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Rahul then went on to talk about the details in The Girlfriend, particularly that of the male character played by Dheekshith Shetty. He noted, “Vikram in The Girlfriend isn’t a murderer or a *^%ist. There is no physical abuse. He is in fact faithful. And yet… there’s one section like the original tweet that gets triggered by the film. Ask yourself why that is. But sure… if you or anyone else has a problem… call it out. It’s a healthy habit. I promise to take the feedback and introspect. It’s wonderful for all of us to talk to each other and try to understand each other.”

About The Girlfriend

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, it tells the story of postgraduate student Bhooma Devi (Rashmika), who is gaslighted into falling in love with Vikram (Dheekshith), the college stud. She soon finds herself in a toxic situation she cannot seem to extract herself from. Produced by Dheeraj Mogilneni and Vidya Koppineni, the film also features Anu Emmanuel and Rao Ramesh in key roles. The film is available to watch on Netflix.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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