The Paradise advance booking: Nani to get biggest opening of his career, beat HIT 3 despite A-rating

The Paradise advance booking: Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, is all set to premiere on Wednesday evening, with the film releasing on Thursday. The film has crossed the ₹35 crore mark in advance booking alone for its premieres and day one. It is now projected to give Nani his career-best opening, beating HIT: The Third Case.

The Paradise advance booking

The Paradise advance booking: Nani plays the lead role in Srikanth Odela film.

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According to trade sources, The Paradise has sold 1.78 lakh tickets for the premiere shows on Wednesday, bringing in ₹5.64 crore as of 3 PM. It also sold 9.17 lakh tickets for the shows on its opening day, Thursday, grossing ₹19.52 crore. It is faring better in Telangana, followed closely by Andhra Pradesh, than in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and other regions.

Prathyangira Cinemas, the film’s distributor in North America and Australia, has stated that The Paradise collected $1.11 million ( ₹10.62 crore) in advance for its North American premieres. It is more than twice as much as Nani’s last film, HIT: The Third Case, which had brought in $450,000 ( ₹4.31 crore) from its premieres. They have also claimed that the film will become Nani’s highest opener in Australia, based solely on pre-sales.

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Deep Dive What was the advance booking revenue for The Paradise before its release? The Paradise has crossed the ₹35 crore mark in advance booking, with roughly ₹35.78 crore collected worldwide from advanced ticket sales. Why did Nani and the team of The Paradise expect an A-certificate from the CBFC? Nani mentioned that the film features high-intensity action and violence, which prompted the team to prepare for an A certificate as it is suitable for adult viewers only. How did the advance ticket sales for The Paradise compare to Nani's previous film HIT: The Third Case? The Paradise collected more than twice the advance ticket sales of Nani's last film, HIT: The Third Case, which brought in $450,000 ( ₹4.31 crore) from its premieres.

{{^usCountry}} This means that The Paradise has already collected roughly ₹35.78 crore worldwide from advance booking alone. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that the film has grossed ₹43 crore worldwide in pre-sales. Given that there’s still time for the premieres and opening day tickets to be sold, Nani is projected to have his career-best opening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This means that The Paradise has already collected roughly ₹35.78 crore worldwide from advance booking alone. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that the film has grossed ₹43 crore worldwide in pre-sales. Given that there’s still time for the premieres and opening day tickets to be sold, Nani is projected to have his career-best opening. {{/usCountry}}

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Nani’s top five openers so far

Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT 3 (2025), his last film, was also rated A and opened to a ₹37.81 crore worldwide collection. His first film with Odela, Dasara (2023), takes second place with a ₹36.28 crore opening.

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Movie name Day 1 opening worldwide HIT: The Third Case ₹ 37.81 crore Dasara ₹ 36.28 crore Saripodhaa Sanivaaram ₹ 19.34 crore Middle Class Abbayi (MCA) ₹ 15 crore Shyam Singha Roy ₹ 12 crore View All

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024) with Vivek Athreya registered a ₹19.34 crore opening worldwide. Middle Class Abbayi (MCA) (2017) by Venu Sriram, brought in around ₹15 crore, while Shyam Singha Roy (2021) with Rahul Sankrithyan collected around ₹12 crore gross.

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The Paradise is expected to be the highest opening of his career despite the A-rating. Also starring Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal, the film is set in 1980s Secunderabad. It tells the story of a marginalised community that battles systematic oppression and fights for its basic rights. Nani plays a character named Jadal in it.