...
...
Next Story

The Paradise advance booking: Nani to get biggest opening of his career, beat HIT 3 despite A-rating

The Paradise advance booking: Srikanth Odela's film stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. It is releasing on September 24.

Published on: Sep 23, 2026, 15:54:14 IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Paradise advance booking: Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, is all set to premiere on Wednesday evening, with the film releasing on Thursday. The film has crossed the 35 crore mark in advance booking alone for its premieres and day one. It is now projected to give Nani his career-best opening, beating HIT: The Third Case.

The Paradise advance booking

The Paradise advance booking: Nani plays the lead role in Srikanth Odela film.
The Paradise advance booking: Nani plays the lead role in Srikanth Odela film.

According to trade sources, The Paradise has sold 1.78 lakh tickets for the premiere shows on Wednesday, bringing in 5.64 crore as of 3 PM. It also sold 9.17 lakh tickets for the shows on its opening day, Thursday, grossing 19.52 crore. It is faring better in Telangana, followed closely by Andhra Pradesh, than in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and other regions.

Prathyangira Cinemas, the film’s distributor in North America and Australia, has stated that The Paradise collected $1.11 million ( 10.62 crore) in advance for its North American premieres. It is more than twice as much as Nani’s last film, HIT: The Third Case, which had brought in $450,000 ( 4.31 crore) from its premieres. They have also claimed that the film will become Nani’s highest opener in Australia, based solely on pre-sales.

Deep Dive

What was the advance booking revenue for The Paradise before its release?

The Paradise has crossed the ₹35 crore mark in advance booking, with roughly ₹35.78 crore collected worldwide from advanced ticket sales.

Why did Nani and the team of The Paradise expect an A-certificate from the CBFC?

Nani mentioned that the film features high-intensity action and violence, which prompted the team to prepare for an A certificate as it is suitable for adult viewers only.

How did the advance ticket sales for The Paradise compare to Nani's previous film HIT: The Third Case?

The Paradise collected more than twice the advance ticket sales of Nani's last film, HIT: The Third Case, which brought in $450,000 ( ₹4.31 crore) from its premieres.
Powered ByAsk HT

Nani’s top five openers so far

Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT 3 (2025), his last film, was also rated A and opened to a 37.81 crore worldwide collection. His first film with Odela, Dasara (2023), takes second place with a 36.28 crore opening.

Movie nameDay 1 opening worldwide
HIT: The Third Case 37.81 crore
Dasara 36.28 crore
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram 19.34 crore
Middle Class Abbayi (MCA) 15 crore
Shyam Singha Roy 12 crore
View All

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024) with Vivek Athreya registered a 19.34 crore opening worldwide. Middle Class Abbayi (MCA) (2017) by Venu Sriram, brought in around 15 crore, while Shyam Singha Roy (2021) with Rahul Sankrithyan collected around 12 crore gross.

The Paradise is expected to be the highest opening of his career despite the A-rating. Also starring Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal, the film is set in 1980s Secunderabad. It tells the story of a marginalised community that battles systematic oppression and fights for its basic rights. Nani plays a character named Jadal in it.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

nani
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home/Entertainment/Telugu Cinema/The Paradise advance booking: Nani to get biggest opening of his career, beat HIT 3 despite A-rating
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks