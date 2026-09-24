The Paradise Twitter reviews: Viewers call it ‘worst film’ of Nani's career, say Yash's Toxic was better

Telugu star Nani’s much-awaited period action drama, The Paradise, finally hit theatres on September 24. The film had generated considerable anticipation among fans, but early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) appear to have left many viewers disappointed. While some described it as an average watch, others went so far as to call it Nani’s “worst film” so far.

What Twitter has to say about The Paradise

The Paradise Twitter reviews: Nani's still from the movie.

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Cine-goers took to X to share their reactions to the film, with several viewers criticising its second half. Some claimed they “couldn’t even sit through it”, while others felt the film failed to live up to the expectations surrounding it.

One viewer wrote, “Film feels completed in the first half itself. #Nani gives his all, but the film doesn’t work in his favour. The backstory and first half are engaging, with action and songs, while the interval block stands out. But the second half completely falls apart with random cuts, abrupt transitions and poorly connected scenes. The potential of Dhumavati Devi’s backstory is left unexplored, making several key moments confusing. Raghav Juyal misfires, Mohan Babu is wasted, and Kayadu Lohar gets very little impact. Sound mixing and BGM are inconsistent too. Random cuts. Random action. Random confrontation.”

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Deep Dive What are the major criticisms viewers have about The Paradise? Viewers criticized The Paradise for its second half, describing it as confusing and poorly edited with abrupt transitions and wasted character potential. Some called it Nani's worst film, citing lack of emotional connection and disjointed storytelling. How did Nani respond to the negative reviews of The Paradise? Nani clarified that a court order restraining defamatory content against The Paradise aims to protect against AI-generated criticism and does not target genuine reviews, emphasizing the importance of authentic audience feedback. In what context did Nani compare The Paradise to films from the 90s? Nani expressed that modern films lack the emotional intensity present in 90s cinema, like Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar, suggesting that The Paradise attempts to restore that depth and connection with the audience.

‘Even Toxic was better’

{{^usCountry}} Some of the viewers felt Yash's Toxic was better than Nani's The Paradise and wrote, “Positives: Songs , 2 action blocks, Negatives: every Department. Worst film of Nani's career. Toxic was better. Telugu people should stop making cringe films.” Another wrote, “#theparadise its Boredise its worstdise its paradies Empty chairs 0.25/5 cringe movie wasted my time and money full movie lag no story line unnecessary dragged out fights... Worst movie i have ever seen; Toxic was better than this movie. Cringe pro max. flop.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some of the viewers felt Yash's Toxic was better than Nani's The Paradise and wrote, “Positives: Songs , 2 action blocks, Negatives: every Department. Worst film of Nani's career. Toxic was better. Telugu people should stop making cringe films.” Another wrote, “#theparadise its Boredise its worstdise its paradies Empty chairs 0.25/5 cringe movie wasted my time and money full movie lag no story line unnecessary dragged out fights... Worst movie i have ever seen; Toxic was better than this movie. Cringe pro max. flop.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another wrote, "#TheParadise - First half was at least passable, but the Second half was completely Flat & travels elsewhere throughout the film !! Even Anirudh's background in the 2nd half didn't work. Mother Sentiment was the core of the film, but the mother character has been set up so flawed, so it didn't emotionally connect at all. Overall, a below-average entertainer."

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However, Nani’s performance received appreciation from some viewers. Raghav Juyal’s portrayal of the villain also drew criticism, with early reactions suggesting that his performance failed to have the desired impact on audiences. Criticising Raghav's performance, one review read, “Raghav Juyal deserves a National Award For His Performance In The Paradise. Bro Doesn't Know The Meaning Of Acting. How Someone Can Cast Him In a big movie? Such a Pathetic Performance.”

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Some positive reactions

There were some, who praised the film, however. One viewer also praised the film and wrote, "#1sthalf: Jail fight, Aaya Sher, Anirudh bgm & the interval scene ki (mental aipotharu) #2ndhalf: Mother sentiment, Nani Thandavam & its BGM, Yeshanagula song, NTR, KCR References & the climax fight is good. Music. #Drawback: 2nd half pre-climax set-up & continuity of the story (bad editing work) nenu inka baga cut Chesthanu gaaa. #Overall: Above average - Good Film; the range of the hit is awaited."

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About The Paradise

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment, respectively. The film stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in the lead roles. In the film, Nani plays the leader of a struggling tribe in 1980s Secunderabad as they battle discrimination and fight for citizenship.