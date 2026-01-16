The Raja Saab box office collection day 8: Prabhas film crashes, earns less than ₹5 crore

The Raja Saab box office collection day 8: It has been a week since Prabhas' big release, The Raja Saab, hit theatres. However, contrary to expectations, the horror-comedy directed by Maruthi is not performing well. The film had a bumper opening but since then it has struggled to show growth. (Also read: How 70-year-old Chiranjeevi beat Prabhas in Sankranti clash; earned 300% more than The Raja Saab at the box office) The Raja Saab box office collection day 8: Prabhas' film initially did not feature some major scenes shown in the trailer in the film.

The Raja Saab shows no growth As per the latest update on Sacnilk, The Raja Saab has managed to collect as low as ₹3 crore on its 8th day of release. It is the film's lowest single-day collection so far. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹133.25 crore after 8 days of release.

The Raja Saab is facing serious heat from Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG). The action comedy was released in theatres on January 12, ahead of Sankranthi. Demand for the film was so high that even extra shows were added at several theatres.

About The Raja Saab The budget of The Raja Saab is reportedly ₹400 crore. The film is written and directed by Maruthi. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, The Raja Saab stars Prabhas in the lead role. It also features Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.

Earlier Prabhas had told news agency ANI why he agreed to do the film. "When I heard the climax, I became a fan of Maruthi garu's writing. I honestly wondered whether he wrote it with a pen or a machine gun. Such a climax hasn't come even in horror-comedy films. You must watch it and tell me. After 15 years, Maruthi is giving full Darling entertainment. The film is arriving this Sankranti. All Sankranti films should do well, and along with them, The RajaSaab should also become a blockbuster," he said.