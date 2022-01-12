Trisha Krishnan, after Covid-19 recovery, says ‘never been happier to read the word negative’

South actor Trisha Krishnan thanked her fans for love and prayers after she tested negative for Covid-19. The actor shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday.

Trisha on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that she has tested negative for Covid-19. She thanked her fans for their prayers and love and added that she was never happier to read the word ‘negative’ on a report. “Never been happier to read the word “negative” on a report. Thank you all for your love and prayers. Now I’m ready for you 2022,” Trisha wrote.

On January 7, Trisha took to Twitter to share a statement in which she wrote: “Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it.”

She further added that it was one of her most harrowing weeks. “I’m recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinations. I request everyone to do the same and mask up. Hoping to clear my tests and fly back home soon. My heartfelt thanks to the best family and friends I have and for all the prayers,” she said.

Trisha recently clocked 19 years in the industry. In 2002, Trisha made her acting debut opposite Suriya in the Tamil romantic drama, Mounam Pesiyadhe. She’s worked in over 50 films across all southern languages and in a couple of Hindi projects too.

Last year, Trisha starred in Gautham Menon’s short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, a reboot of their popular Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya. In 2020, Trisha was all set to make her comeback to the Telugu industry after a long hiatus with Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. She was signed as the leading lady. However, in March 2020, she opted out of the project citing creative differences.

Trisha also awaits the release of the upcoming Tamil thriller Raangi. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding its release. Trisha also has Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan in the pipeline.

