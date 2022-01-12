Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Trisha Krishnan, after Covid-19 recovery, says ‘never been happier to read the word negative’
tamil cinema

Trisha Krishnan, after Covid-19 recovery, says ‘never been happier to read the word negative’

On Wednesday, South actor Trisha Krishnan took to Twitter to tell her fans that she has tested negative for Covid-19.
Trisha tests negative for Covid-19.
Published on Jan 12, 2022 12:25 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

South actor Trisha Krishnan thanked her fans for love and prayers after she tested negative for Covid-19. The actor shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday.

Trisha on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that she has tested negative for Covid-19. She thanked her fans for their prayers and love and added that she was never happier to read the word ‘negative’ on a report. “Never been happier to read the word “negative” on a report. Thank you all for your love and prayers. Now I’m ready for you 2022,” Trisha wrote.

On January 7, Trisha took to Twitter to share a statement in which she wrote: “Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it.”

RELATED STORIES

She further added that it was one of her most harrowing weeks. “I’m recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinations. I request everyone to do the same and mask up. Hoping to clear my tests and fly back home soon. My heartfelt thanks to the best family and friends I have and for all the prayers,” she said.

Trisha recently clocked 19 years in the industry. In 2002, Trisha made her acting debut opposite Suriya in the Tamil romantic drama, Mounam Pesiyadhe. She’s worked in over 50 films across all southern languages and in a couple of Hindi projects too.

Last year, Trisha starred in Gautham Menon’s short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, a reboot of their popular Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya. In 2020, Trisha was all set to make her comeback to the Telugu industry after a long hiatus with Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. She was signed as the leading lady. However, in March 2020, she opted out of the project citing creative differences.

Read More: Trisha clocks 19 years as an actor, Haricharan Seshadri calls her ‘class apart’

Trisha also awaits the release of the upcoming Tamil thriller Raangi. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding its release. Trisha also has Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
trisha krishnan
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Delhi temperature
National Youth Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP