Trisha clocks 19 years as an actor, Haricharan Seshadri calls her ‘class apart’

Actor Trisha Krishnan on Tuesday took to Twitter to share that she has completed 19 years in the industry. She said she’s never letting go of those people who’ve been with her on this long journey.

In 2002, Trisha made her acting debut opposite Suriya with Tamil romantic drama, Mounam Pesiyadhe. She’s worked in over 50 films across all southern languages and in a couple of Hindi projects too.

“A wise man once said, "Get a job you don’t need a vacation from” And so I did. And I’m still vacationing. For those who’ve been with me on this journey, I’m never letting you go and I am today because of you all. Beyond thankful for the best 19 years of my life (sic),” she wrote.

Several fans reacted to her post. One fan wrote, “you deserved it.” Another fan wrote, “this is a huge achievement.” Congratulating Trisha, singer Haricharan Seshadri wrote, “Congrats Trisha on 19 years. You are definitely a class apart."

Last year, Trisha starred in Gautham Menon’s short film, Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, a reboot of their popular Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya.

In 2020, Trisha was all set to make her comeback to Telugu industry after a long hiatus with Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. She was signed as the female lead. However, in March 2020, she opted out of the project citing creative differences.

It’s been five years since Trisha worked in a Telugu film. Her last Telugu outing was 2016’s horror thriller Nayaki.

Trisha also awaits the release of upcoming Tamil thriller Raangi, which is gearing up for direct-OTT release. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding its release.

Trisha also awaits the release of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan.

