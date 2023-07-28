Urvashi Rautela calls co-star Pawan Kalyan ‘esteemed chief minister of Andhra Pradesh’, yet to delete tweet

Urvashi Rautela recently called her co-actor Pawan Kalyan the ‘chief minister of Andhra Pradesh’ on Twitter, now termed X, and was mocked for the goof-up. Their film Bro The Avatar released on Friday. The actor did not delete the tweet, which was on her page even 13 hours later at the time of the filing of this copy. Also read: Urvashi Rautela says Bollywood failed Parveen Babi: 'I will make you proud'

Urvashi Rautela shared a picture with Pawan Kalyan (right) on Twitter.

Sharing a picture with her co-stars Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, Urvashi wrote on Thursday evening, “Delighted to share screen space with the esteemed Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh @PawanKalyan in our film Bro The Avatar releases tomorrow 28th July worldwide story about an arrogant person who is given a second chance to fix his mistakes after death. See you all. @IamSaiDharamTej…"

Urvashi Rautela's tweet about Pawan Kalyan.

Reactions to Urvashi Rautela's tweet

A Twitter or X user called it a ‘mass tweet’. Another said, “I love you darling.” Many shared pictures of Pawan Kalyan and wrote, “Esteemed CM of AP." A fan also asked, “Chief minister of Andhra? How?”

A person said, “Hello @UrvashiRautela. You might have been mistaken by hearing the chants of fans (CM CM) in the functions… He is not the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, and even he is not elected as MLA (lost in 2 segments ).”

One of her followers wrote a small letter to her. It read: “Dear Urvashi Rautela, I regret to inform you that Mr Pawan Kalyan, president of Jana Sena Party, is not our chief minister… Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy is the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. He is the richest chief minister in India, having spent 16 months in jail.”

More about Pawan Kalyan

Pawan is the president of Jana Sena Party (JSP) and is actually in the opposition in Andhra Pradesh which has Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the position of the chief minister. Besides being active in politics, he continues to work in films.

About Bro The Avatar

Bro The Avatar leaked online soon after release. It appeared on a few piracy-promoting websites Friday morning.

Bro The Avatar stars Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej as the lead actors along with Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu. It is produced by People Media Factory in association with ZEE Studios. Thaman S has given music for the film. It is a remake of the Tamil fantasy drama Vinodaya Sitham, which starred Samuthirakani and Thambhi Ramaiah in the lead roles.

