Urvashi Rautela says Bollywood failed Parveen Babi: 'I will make you proud'

Urvashi Rautela is reportedly preparing to begin shooting for her next, which is a biopic on late actor Parveen Babi. The actor took to Instagram to share a brief note in which she said that 'Bollywood failed Parveen Babi.' (Also read: Urvashi Rautela’s claim of starring in Parveen Babi biopic is ‘bogus news’?) Urvashi Rautela spoke about her film on Parveen Babi.

Urvashi's Instagram post

Urvashi, who had earlier claimed that she was at the Cannes Film Festival for the photocall launch of her film on Parveen Babi, has now taken to Instagram to share an update about the project. She shared a short clip on Instagram showing the first page from the script of the film, which had the name of the director of the film as well. It showed that the yet untitled biopic is directed by Wasim S Khan and written by Dhiraj Mishra. Urvashi captioned the post saying, "Bollywood Failed #ParveenBabi but I will make you proud #PB ~ UR Om Namah Shivay. Trust the magic of new beginnings."

Reactions to the post

Urvashi's post received a lot of reactions, as fans commented in excitement about the biopic. A comment read, "Thank you for making the movie about Parveen Babi." Another fan said, "We can't contain our excitement to see you grace the big screen as Parveen Babi, bringing her story to life in the most captivating way. It's bound to be one of your best movies yet!" Many also reacted with red heart emoticons. An Instagram user said, "First actress ever to come in support of Parveen Babi!"

Sources question the biopic

Urvashi recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, where her claim that she attended the fest for the photocall launch of her film on Parveen Babi shocked many. A source told Hindustan Times, "So, Urvashi was there all by herself, there was no producer, writer, director… So what is this photocall launch? It shows how much truth is in her claim. She has not even revealed the names of the makers. She could have said that she wants to do, or is thinking of doing, but alleging that it is being made without the name of the team is definitely not credible.”

Parveen Babi is known for her performances in films including Deewar (1975), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Suhaag (1979). She died in 2005 after multiple organ failure.

Urvashi was last seen in Inspector Avinash, which also starred Randeep Hooda, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh and Freddy Daruwala. The show released on Jio Cinemas on May 18.

