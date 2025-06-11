‘Vadhina’ Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in red saree at Akhil Akkineni’s reception; finally shares pics with Naga Chaitanya

Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni's son Akhil Akkineni married artist-businesswoman Zainab Ravdjee in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on Friday. Their reception ceremony was a star-studded affair, attended by several close friends and well-wishers. Now, Sobhita Dhulipala has shared a few pictures of her look from the ceremony, where she was seen in a bright red saree. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala welcome newlyweds Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee to the family. See pic) Sobhita Dhulipala looked stunning in a red saree at the reception.

Sobhita and Chaitanya at the reception

The pictures of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were shared by the official Instagram page of Annapurna Studios. In one of the pictures, Chaitanya and Sobhita posed together. In the second picture, the entire family was seen together, all smiling, with the newlyweds nestled in the centre. The caption read, “Yuvasamrat @chayakkineni & @sobhitad serving grace, charm, and effortless elegance at #AkhilZainabReception.”

Sobhita also shared the post, along with a few unseen pictures of her saree look on her Instagram Stories.

Sobhita welcomes the newlyweds

A few days ago, both Naga and Sobhita posted a new picture along with the newlywed couple standing beside them as a gesture to welcome them to the family. Nagarjuna and Amala also stood beside in the happy family picture. The caption read, "Welcome to the family dear Z 🤍Congratulations to the newlyweds." For the wedding day, Sobhita stunned in a cream-coloured saree, which she paired with a red full-sleeved blouse.

Nagarjuna also posted pictures of Akhil and Zainab taking the pheras. The wedding took place in traditional Telugu style with both Akhil and Zainab dressed in ivory outfits. Amala penned a note on this occasion, which read: “It was a dream come true for Nagarjuna and myself, as we shared the warmth of love, laughter and the company of those dearest to us. I seek your blessings and good wishes as they embark on this new chapter together. With love and gratitude, Amala Akkineni.”