Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala welcome newlyweds Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee to the family. See pic

Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni's son Akhil Akkineni married artist-businesswoman Zainab Ravdjee in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on Friday. Now, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have each taken to their Instagram account to welcome the newlywed couple in the family with a new post. (Also read: Nagarjuna shares first pics from son Akhil Akkineni's wedding to Zainab Ravdjee with ‘immense joy’) Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala welcomed the newlywed couple.

‘Welcome to the family’

Naga and Sobhita posted a new picture along with the newlywed couple standing beside them. Nagarjuna and Amala also stood beside in the happy family picture. Check out the picture:

Sobhita stunned in a cream-coloured saree, which she paired with a red full-sleeved blouse. Meanwhile, Chaitanya for a light yellow sherwani. In the caption, Chaitanya wrote: “Congrats to the newlyweds , welcome to the family dear Zainab , @akkineniakhil.”

Sobhita's caption read, "Welcome to the family dear Z 🤍Congratulations to the newlyweds."

Amala's sweet note

Meanwhile, Amala posted an official note on her Instagram account to mark the special occasion.

It read, “With immense joy, I am delighted to share that my dear son Akhil has married his beloved Zainab in an intimate ceremony at our home, in the early hours of the morning (3:35 am). It was a dream come true for Nagarjuna and myself, as we shared the warmth of love, laughter and the company of those dearest to us. I seek your blessings and good wishes as they embark on this new chapter together. With love and gratitude, Amala Akkineni.”

Nagarjuna also posted pictures of Akhil and Zainab taking the pheras, and another of him and Amala all smiles as they perform the pooja. The wedding took place in traditional Telugu style with both Akhil and Zainab dressed in ivory outfits. Zainab is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, originally from Hyderabad and in the construction business.