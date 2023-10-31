Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi twin in yellow for Haldi ceremony; Chiranjeevi also spotted. See pics

Actor Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have kicked off their wedding festivities with a bang. The couple are all set to tie the knot in Tuscany, Italy on November 1. The couple will also host a grand reception in Hyderabad after they return from the wedding. Now pictures from their dreamy yellow-themed Haldi ceremony are here! (Also read: Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi cocktail party: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan pose for star-studded family pic)

Pics from Haldi celebrations

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will get married on November 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It has been revealed that their wedding festivities includes a traditional Haldi ceremony and a Mehndi celebration with friends and family. Additionally, the couple plans to host a lively pool party for their guests.

Pictures from the Haldi ceremony are also out now. For the occasion, almost everyone was seen dressed in shades of yellow. Chiranjeevi was also spotted in one of the pictures that are now going viral on social media. In one picture, Varun and Lavanya are seen embracing each other.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi at their Haldi ceremony.

Chiranjeevi at the Haldi ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, a source also revealed what the couple are going to wear on their special day. According to a source, “Varun and Lavanya will wear Manish Malhotra, and the theme for their big day is ‘pastel.’ The wedding will be followed by a reception which is themed on glam and glitz.”

After their wedding, a grand reception has also been planned in Hyderabad on November 5. The star-studded affair will be attended by several members of the industry, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya, Rashmika Mandanna.

More details

Meanwhile, pictures from the cocktail party have gone viral on social media. In the pictures, the bride and groom are seen in white outfits. Varun wore a white satin suit jacket and black pants with a black bow tie. Lavanya wore a silver-white gown with a white fur stole.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ram Charan matched his cousin in a similar outfit. His wife Upasana Konidela wore a black gown with a suede jacket-like top. Allu Arjun chose a black-silver jacket and his wife Sneha was seen in a silver gown.

Varun and Lavanya met for the first time during the shooting of the Telugu film, Mister in 2017. They became friends and gradually came close to each other. Both are well-known faces of the Telugu film industry.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON