Varun Tej shares a glimpse of beefed-up physique from new film Ghani, fans call him 'beast'

Actor Varun Tej on Sunday shared a glimpse of his transformed physique from his upcoming boxing-based Telugu film, Ghani. Stunned by the actor’s beefed-up body, fans said he looks like a beast.

Sharing the image, Varun wrote: “Stand up. Stand out. Stand tall (sic).”

Being directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati, Ghani will be bankrolled by Allu Aravind along with Allu Venkatesh and Sidhu Mudda. The film will mark the Telugu debut of Saiee Manjrekar and it also stars Suniel Shetty and Upendra.

Talking about the project, Varun Tej had told Hindustan Times: “I will work closely with a trainer from Mumbai to shed weight. My boxing trainer will be flown in from Los Angeles. I’ve played different characters so far but this is the first time I’ll be required to change myself physically for the sake of a character. It’s going to be a very exciting project and we plan to mount it on a large scale.”

After being praised for playing a negative role in Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Varun is eagerly looking forward to the reaction of the audience as he gears up to play a boxer.

Varun said he sees this as another opportunity to experiment. That’s why he had no qualms playing a negative character.

“For a long time, I’ve been trying to break the stereotypical hero image I’ve maintained so far. I’ve been on the lookout for something exciting and different. I had no inhibitions playing a negative character in Gaddalakonda Ganesh. In fact, I was on the lookout for something so exciting, and this project couldn’t have come at a better time. It gave me the opportunity to experiment and challenge myself,” Varun said.