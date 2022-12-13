Venkatesh turns 62: Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Khushbu Sundar wish him with throwback pics; ask 'where is the party'

Actors Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, and Khushbu Sundar, among several other celebrities, wished Venkatesh Daggubati on his 62nd birthday. Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi shared a selfie also featuring Venkatesh. In the photo, Chiranjeevi wore a black and white shirt while Venkatesh opted for a maroon outfit. (Also Read | Salman Khan leaves everyone in splits with 'seniors first' comment for Venkatesh)

The two actors held each other and smiled for the camera. Chiranjeevi captioned the post, "My dear Venky, @VenkyMama. Happy Birthday (bouquet and birthday cake emojis). Where is the party?!!"

Venkatesh's nephew, actor Rana Daggubati shared a poster featuring his uncle. He captioned it, "Here's the Birthday CDP of VICTORY V (fire emojis). Happy Birthday Chinnaanna (red heart emoji). @VenkyMama #VoiceOfVictory #HBDVictoryVenkatesh." Khushbu Sundar posted several throwback pictures of the duo. She wrote, "Happpppiest birthday to my sweetest my dearest my loveliest friend @VenkyMama. Sending you warm wishes for good health, happiness and success."

Ravi Teja posted an old photo featuring himself and Venkatesh. He captioned the post, "Happy birthday dear @VenkyMama !! Let the happiness you spread with your screen presence expand breaking new horizons." Surender Reddy tweeted, "Many Many Happy returns of the day @VenkyMama garu...Have a wonderful and amazing year ahead."

Sreenu Vaitla shared a candid picture and tweeted, "Happy Birthday to dear @VenkyMama. You have been inspiring us through great performances in films , and your spiritual perspective towards life by balancing everything out effortlessly, keep us awe-stricken as always babu."

Gopichandh Malineni wished on Twitter, "Wishing you a very happy birthday victory @VenkyMama garu ..have a wonderful year ahead..stay blessed sir." Varun Tej had tweeted, "Advance birthday wishes to my dear @VenkyMama garu Wishing you love, happiness and a peaceful year ahead Delighted to launch the special birthday CDP."

Venkatesh will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, an upcoming action comedy film directed by Farhad Samji. Produced by Salma under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the movie also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Malvika Sharma. The film is scheduled to release on April 2023.

He will also be seen in Rana Naidu alongside Rana. The upcoming action crime drama will premier on Netflix. It also stars Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla in lead roles.

