Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan refutes rumours about his ill health, watch video
telugu cinema

Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan refutes rumours about his ill health, watch video

Releasing a video, actor Chandra Mohan said that he was feeling fine and asked fans not to believe in rumours. His video was shared on Twitter by Telugu publicist Vamsi Kaka.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Actor Chandra Mohan has worked in close to 500 films.

Telugu actor Chandra Mohan has quashed rumours about his ill health via a video. He revealed that he’s absolutely fine and requested people to not believe in any rumours about his health.

The 76-year-old has starred in over 500 Telugu films in a career-spanning over five decades. He began his career as a hero and went on to establish himself as a very popular character artist.

The video was shared by Telugu publicist Vamsi Kaka.

In the video, Chandra Mohan said: “Recently, I came across several fake reports about my health. Please don’t believe in those reports. I’m doing absolutely fine. I’m thankful to all of you for your love and blessings.”

Also read: Udit Narayan on Indian Idol 12 row: 'Aditya is childish, Amit Kumar shouldn't have said such things'

Chandra Mohan’s last on screen appearance was in 2017 Telugu film Oxygen, starring Gopichand in the lead. In 1966, Chandra Mohan made his acting debut in a lead role in Telugu film Rangula Ratnam. He went on to continue playing lead roles in films such as Seetamahalakshmi, Rendu Rella Aaru and Ram Robert Rahim among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telugu cinema covid 19 news

Related Stories

hollywood

Charlize Theron to work with Netflix, Mulan director for film on gender equality in big-wave surfing

PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 01:20 PM IST
bollywood

Video shows how Katrina Kaif always refuses to speak ill of her colleagues, fans call her 'true human being'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 01:14 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Scottish postman’s heartfelt gesture for self-isolated resident wins heart

These Snapchat filter on a confused doggo is what you need to see today

Teammates help cancer warrior complete a relay race, clip melts netizens' hearts

Largest purple-pink 'Sakura' diamond auctions off for $29.3 million at Hong Kong
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP