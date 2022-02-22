Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vijay Devarakonda posts cryptic tweet amid marriage rumours with Rashmika Mandanna: 'As usual nonsense'

Reacting to rumours about his upcoming wedding with co-star and friend Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda posted a cryptic tweet about news, calling it ‘nonsense’.
Certain news reports had claimed Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were to tie the knot by year-end.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 11:58 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Vijay Devarakonda has seemingly reacted to marriage rumours with co-actor Rashmika Mandanna with a cryptic tweet, calling it “nonsense”. Fans thanked him for issuing a clarification.

Vijay reacted after multiple reports claimed that he’s going to marry friend and co-actor Rashmika Mandanna this year end. On Monday, Vijay tweeted: “As usual nonsense. Don’t we just (heart emoji) da news.”

While the actor didn't specifically mention the Rashmika marriage reports, many fans assumed the tweet was in reference to them, appreciating the actor's response.

This is not the first time rumours about Vijay and Rashmika being in a relationship have made headlines. In the past, both of them have several times clarified that they’re nothing but good friends. Vijay and Rashmika have worked together in two films so far- Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Rashmika was last seen on screen in last year's super-hit Pushpa: The Rise, which starred Allu Arjun. In 2022, she is making her Hindi language debut with Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan.

Vijay currently awaits the release of upcoming Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, Liger. In Liger, Vijay plays a mixed martial arts fighter. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi.

The project, which has been directed by Puri Jagannadh, will mark Vijay Devarakonda’s debut in Bollywood. It also stars Ananya Panday. It also features boxing legend Mike Tyson in a cameo.

The film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well. Over the course of last year and a half, Vijay exclusively worked on his physique for this project.

 

