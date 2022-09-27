Vijay Deverakonda, brother Anand Deverakonda cheer for India in Hyderabad match as Sonu Sood looks on. Watch

India beat Australia in the third and final T20 match on Sunday in Hyderabad. Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who was recently seen in Liger, was spotted in the audience watching the cricket match. Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda also joined him. He is also an actor, and appears in Telugu films. A clip of Vijay and Anand cheering and clapping for the Indian team has surfaced on social media. Also read: Vijay Deverakonda says 'learn from mistakes' in new post, shares video as he misses stunt training

In the clip, actor Sonu Sood can also be seen standing next to Vijay and his brother Anand. A fan page of Vijay’s had shared the clip, where the actor is seen clapping as fans clicked his pictures in the packed stadium. While Vijay wore a grey T-shit, Anand was seen in a pink T-shirt as they cheered for the Indian team. Earlier, in August, Vijay was spotted watching the 2022 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai.

Vijay’s last release Liger did not work at the box office. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, also featured Ananya Panday. Co-producer Karan Johar had presented the film in Hindi. The film marked Vijay’s Bollywood debut. Liger, which also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy, was promoted aggressively as a pan-Indian film, especially after Karan Johar came on board to release the Hindi version.

However, the film opened to largely middling response from the audiences with most calling the film ‘formulaic’ and ‘wasted opportunity’ for Vijay who spent three years on the project. Despite registering an opening of Rs. 25 crore from its first day worldwide, Liger failed at the box office.

Before the release of Liger, it was announced that Vijay and Puri will work together on another project titled Jana Gana Mana. It was also announced that the film will be released in August 2023. However, the project has now been dropped. A source had confirmed to Hindustan Times that the project has been called off. Vijay is currently busy shooting for Telugu romantic drama Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is being directed by Shiva Nirvana.

