Vijay Deverakonda says 'learn from mistakes' in new post, shares video as he misses stunt training. Watch

Published on Sep 20, 2022 12:38 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda posted a video as he performed stunts. He also spoke about learning from ‘mistakes'. Check out his post here.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen playing an MMA fighter in Liger, shared a post saying that a person should 'learn from mistakes'. Taking to Instagram, Vijay posted a video in which he performed stunts including jumping over, backflips, side flips and even falls. He also wrote that he misses his stunt training sessions. For his role in Liger, Vijay underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand. (Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda offers clothes to Dance Ikon contestant whose parents are vegetable sellers)

In the clip, Vijay wore a grey T-shirt and shirts as he performed the stunts. The video also comprised a fight scene sequence from Liger. Vijay also added The Liger Hunt Theme as the background music.

Sharing the video, Vijay captioned the post, "Miss stunt training with @andy_long_nguyen and his boys @andylongstuntteam. Work hard, Push yourself, learn new skills, Learn from mistakes, enjoy success, live the life you want." In the comments section, several fans wrote that Vijay deserves more success for the hard work he puts in. A comment read, “You are so hardworking. You deserve more success.” Another person said, “Hard work never fails.”

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger also features Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy. Karan Johar came on board to present the film in Hindi.

The film, which bombed at the box office, marked Vijay’s Bollywood debut. It was promoted aggressively as a pan-Indian film, especially after Karan came on board to release the Hindi version.

However, the film opened to a largely middling response from the audiences with most calling the film ‘formulaic’ and ‘wasted opportunity’ for Vijay who spent three years on the project. Despite registering an opening of 25 crore on its first day worldwide, Liger crashed at the box office and went without a trace.

Even before the release of Liger, it was announced that Vijay and Puri will work together on another project titled Jana Gana Mana. It was also announced that the film will be released in August 2023. However, the project has now been dropped. A source close to Vijay confirmed to Hindustan Times that the project has been called off. He didn’t wish to be quoted.

