Vijay Deverakonda offers clothes to Dance Ikon contestant whose parents are vegetable sellers, mom has cancer. Watch

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has promised to give clothes from his own clothing brand Rowdy to Dance Ikon contestant Anand after learning that he didn’t even have proper clothes to wear to be part of the show. Vijay, who attended the show as one of the special guests along with Ananya Panday during the release of Liger, assured Anand that he would take care of his need for clothes and asked him to only focus on dancing. Also Read| Fans praise Vijay Deverakonda in Liger prep video, say: He deserved greater film

A promo video of the episode featuring Vijay and Ananya Panday was unveiled by Aha on Thursday. In the video, Vijay got emotional after hearing that Anand, whose parents sell vegetables and mother is also suffering from cancer, cannot afford proper clothes for the show. Vijay recalled that he also struggled with not having proper clothes in his initial days in the film industry.

Vijay said, “Anand, you just killed it man. The fire in your dance and performance could’ve only come from the hardships you’ve gone through in your life since birth. Honestly, don’t worry about clothes. When I was doing my first film Yevade Subramanyam, I didn’t have proper clothes for promotions. I remember asking my producer and using the same costumes that I used in the movie for promotions.”

Vijay further revealed that he used the same clothes till the release of Arjun Reddy (2017). He added, “Don’t worry about clothes. I’m sure the show is going to give you costumes from now on. But anytime you need clothes, I’ll send you from Rowdy wear. You can pick any style from our collection and wear whenever you want and dance. Just focus on your dance.”

Dance Ikon is a dance-based reality show that streams on Aha platform every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM. Ramya Krishnan, who was also a part of Liger, recently joined the show as one of its judges. The other judge on the show is popular choreographer Sekhar. Ohmkar is hosting the show.

Liger, which released in theatres on August 25, marked Vijay's Bollywood debut. The film directed by Puri Jagannadh failed to perform well at the box office.

