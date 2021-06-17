Vijay Deverakonda poses for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar, says Shah Rukh Khan inspired him to be part of it

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is the latest actor to get features on photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. The new edition also features Bollywood's top celebrities such as Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan.

Vijay Deverakonda made his debut on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar this year. On Monday, he took to Instagram and introduced himself as the "beast boy" as he shared a black and white photo of himself in a raw and rugged look, riding a bike. He sported messy hair and was seen wearing a white vest with denims denim. Sharing the picture from the calendar photo shoot, he captioned it, "Your Beast Boy!"





The post received red heart and fire emoticons from fans. Many also complimented him on his good looks. Earlier this week, Bollywood actors like Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, and Vicky Kaushal had also shared pictures from their shoot with the photographer.

Vijay's confessed that he was very hesitant to reveal his look before the release of his movie Liger. “I was very hesitant initially because I didn’t want my look or my physique to be shown before the film’s release. But then I thought it’s okay because when I didn’t even know I wanted to be an actor, I saw Shah Rukh Khan sir on the calendar and I love his journey, coming from Delhi and being a nobody and becoming the king of Bollywood. I admire that man. So I thought this (photoshoot) is like a must-do, and today it’s done. So I feel really happy,” Vijay is heard saying in a video shared by Dabboo Ratnani on Instagram.

Vijay Deverakonda last appeared on the big screen in 2020's World Famous Lover.

