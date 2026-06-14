Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna reward school students in Telangana, offer scholarships to 180 kids

Taking to X, Vijay shared the list of students who were selected for the scholarship scheme and wrote in the caption, "We are on our way to Thummanpet. The little village where my Father was born. In February, @iamRashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours. To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana. Here is a list of the 180 kids who made their parents proud."

On Sunday, Vijay Deverakonda visited Thummanpet village in Telangana's Achampet Mandal along with Rashmika to share how it is his dream to provide scholarships to top students, and return something to the people from whom he has received so much love and support in his career.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are making sure to fulfil the promise they made for the betterment of education in Telangana, as they had proposed a scholarship initiative aimed at supporting the education of meritorious students.

Rashmika congratulated the students and shared that she is really excited for the initiative. “I will speak less today, but today we are starting something good through The Deverakonda Foundation. We decided that we would begin it from Achampet and Thummanpet, which is our father-in-law's village. Today, I am standing in front of you and talking to you as Rashmika Mandanna Deverakonda. I am very excited,” she noted.

Vijay also addressed students and their families at the event. He said, "Giving you this small scholarship gift is very small. But I feel it is important for us. I want to be a part of your lives. Slowly, after my village, I want this move to happen across Telangana. This is my dream. I wanted to celebrate the discipline and focus behind it."

Vijay and Rashmika had made the promise earlier this year when they had visited his hometown of Thummanapeta to perform the grihapravesam (house-warming ceremony) and the Satyanarayana Vratam puja at their new home. The initiative aims to support students’ education and help them continue their studies at a crucial stage without financial burden.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda officially tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in an intimate destination wedding near Udaipur. On the professional front, Rashmika and Vijay will be seen together again on the big screen in the upcoming film Ranabaali. This marks their third collaboration after Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), and their first following their marriage. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on 11 September.