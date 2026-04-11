...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Jana Nayagan leak, says he has felt the sense of loss early in his career: ‘Makes me angry’

Jana Nayagan leak: The film, which was set to be Vijay's final stint as an actor, was leaked online ahead of its theatrical release.

Apr 11, 2026 03:09 pm IST
By Santanu Das
Advertisement

Jana Nayagan leak: Tamil superstar Vijay’s final film as an actor, Jana Nayagan, has been leaked online ahead of its theatrical release, sending shockwaves across the industry. The film was set for release in Janaury 9 but did not receive CBFC clearance and has been in limbo for three months. Actor Vijay Deverakonda has now reacted to the leak, condemning piracy and sharing that he has faced a similar situation early in his career. (Also read: ‘Delete it immediately’: Jana Nayagan production house issues strict warning after film leak, initiates investigation)

What Vijay Deverakonda said about Jana Nayagan leak

Vijay Deverakonda has come out in support of Vijay after Jana Nayagan was leaked.

Taking to his X account, Vijay said, “The #JanaNayagan leak makes me angry. I’ve experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it’s not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who have all their dreams on the line.”

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. Billed as Vijay’s final film before he takes the political plunge, the political thriller was slated to release in January 9 but had to be postponed after the CBFC failed to certify it in time.

The makers of the film, KVN Productions, have now issued an official statement on the issue, warning anyone who shares, downloads or forwards the film. An investigation is underway on the leak of the film.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

tamil film industry vijay film release
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Jana Nayagan leak, says he has felt the sense of loss early in his career: ‘Makes me angry’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.