Vijay Deverakonda reveals his back is fixed after 8 months of rehab: 'The beast is dying to come out'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Hindi-Telugu bilingual action thriller, took to his Instagram story to reveal that his back is almost fixed after eight months of rehabilitation. While he didn’t reveal what had happened to his back, he said that the beast within him is ready to be unleashed. He also told his fans to work hard to outwork everyone. Also read: Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi earns ₹90 crore from non-theatrical rights despite Liger failure

It seems Vijay had hurt his back while shooting for Liger, in which he was seen playing a mixed martial arts fighter with a stutter. In preparation for his role in Liger, Vijay trained aggressively and underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand.

His post read: “The back is almost fixed after 8 months of rehab. The beast is dying to come out. Has been kept caged too long now. Go hard and outwork everyone my loves (sic).”

Vijay will soon join back the sets of his upcoming Telugu romantic drama Kushi, which co-stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. About 4-5 weeks of shooting is still pending on the project.

Kushi marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha. The duo had previously worked together in Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati.

Recently, there were reports that both Vijay and Samantha were injured while shooting for the movie. The makers released a statement to clarify that they were not injured. The statement from the makers read: “There are few reports that #VijayDeverakonda and #Samantha were injured while shooting for #Kushi movie. There is no truth in this news. The entire team returned to Hyderabad yesterday after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir. Don’t believe such news".

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Vijay is all set to team up with Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri for a new project. However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made.

