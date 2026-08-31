Vijay Deverakonda says he gave up drinking, but life has been ‘romanchakam’: ‘Fell in love, got heartbroken’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda spoke about his life at the promotional event for Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s brother, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s upcoming production, Romanchakam. He spoke about giving up drinking and experiencing heartbreak before he got married to Rashmika Mandanna.

Vijay Deverakonda on quitting drinking

Vijay Deverakonda says his life has been quite thrilling since his birth.

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At the event, the host asked Vijay what the most ‘romanchakam’ (thrilling, goosebumps-inducing) moment in 2026 was for him. Instead of talking about just the year and his wedding to Rashmika, he spoke about his life.

As fans cheered, the actor said, “‘89 lo puttina, appatnunchi romanchakam ee asalu…’89 nunchi every year. Pocket lo dabbulu unna, lekapoina Blenders Pride taagina, Glenfiddich taagina. Mandu vadilesina (I was born in 1989, and it has been thrilling every year. Irrespective of whether I had money in my pocket, I would drink Blenders Pride and Glenfiddich (both Scotch whiskies). I gave up drinking).”

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{{^usCountry}} While he did not specify what made him give up drinking, he opened up about his past in a rarity and said, “I fell in love. Got heartbroken, and I got married. No matter what, it has been thrilling.” Sandeep couldn’t help but crack up and later clap as Vijay described his life in a few lines. Fans even asked the actor about their ‘vadinamma’ (sister-in-law) Rashmika, who’s recuperating from a hip injury. “Your sister-in-law? She’s fine. She got injured but is recovering and enjoying at home,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While he did not specify what made him give up drinking, he opened up about his past in a rarity and said, “I fell in love. Got heartbroken, and I got married. No matter what, it has been thrilling.” Sandeep couldn’t help but crack up and later clap as Vijay described his life in a few lines. Fans even asked the actor about their ‘vadinamma’ (sister-in-law) Rashmika, who’s recuperating from a hip injury. “Your sister-in-law? She’s fine. She got injured but is recovering and enjoying at home,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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About Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay and Rashmika shared the screen in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Rumours of them dating began circulating in 2020, when fans noticed Rashmika posting pictures or videos from his home. The couple got engaged in October 2025 in the presence of their loved ones. Even after the news leaked and they were spotted wearing engagement rings, the couple refused to confirm it. In February this year, as they flew out to Udaipur days before their wedding, Rashmika and Vijay posted a joint note confirming their relationship.

Rashmika was last seen in the Hindi film Cocktail 2 this year. She has Rawindra Pulle’s action-thriller Mysaa lined up. She injured her hip while shooting a song for the film. Vijay last starred in Kingdom. He has Ravi Kiran Kola’s action-drama, Rowdy Janardhana, lined up with Keerthy Suresh. He also has a yet-to-be-titled film with Shouryuv. The couple will soon reunite after years for Rahul Sankrithyan’s period action film Ranabaali. It will be released in theatres on October 16. Romanchakam will be released in theatres on September 3.