Watch Ram Charan, Keerthy Suresh match steps to Naatu Naatu at Good Luck Sakhi event

Actor Ram Charan, who attended the pre-release event of Telugu film Good Luck Sakhi, matched steps on stage with actor Keerthy Suresh to the chartbuster number Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Good Luck Sakhi, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, features Keerthy Suresh in the role of a sharpshooter.

After Ram Charan completed his speech at the event, Keerthy Suresh requested him to match steps with her to the Naatu Naatu song. He immediately obliged. In a video from the event, Ram Charan and Keerthy can be seen doing the hook step from the hit number. Keerthy goes on to thank him with a hug.

Actor Chiranjeevi was originally supposed to grace the event as a special guest. Since he tested Covid-19 positive on Tuesday, Ram Charan filled in for his father.

Speaking at the event, Ram Charan heaped praise on Nagesh Kukunoor. He said, “Nagesh is an able director. I enjoyed watching his film Iqbal as a kid. It inspired me a lot. He introduced global-style content to the native cinema. I am sure that Keerthy has nailed it with her performance. Good Luck Sakhi is not a small film. It marks the coming together of several national award-winning actors.”

The film marks Nagesh Kukunoor’s debut in Telugu film industry. In a recent interview to Deccan Chronicle, he revealed that he’s terrified about finally making a film in Telugu, which is his mother tongue. “It’s my mother tongue but I never learned to read and write in Telugu. It’s one of my biggest regrets. So every time I was either offered a Telugu film or thought about it, I was always terrified. It’s like delving into a new language. I knew whenever I would direct, I would have to do a lot of homework,” he had said.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for Good Luck Sakhi. Produced by Sudheer Chandra, the film has been predominantly shot in Hyderabad and Pune. It also stars Aadi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu.

