Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / When Baahubali The Beginning’s long production frustrated Prabhas to the point of quitting: I really felt ‘enough’
telugu cinema

When Baahubali The Beginning’s long production frustrated Prabhas to the point of quitting: I really felt ‘enough’

Baahubali: The Beginning, directed by SS Rajamouli, took two-and-a-half years to shoot. The long production schedule frustrated its star Prabhas so much that he wanted to quit.
Prabhas in a still from the Baahubali series, the first part of which released in 2015.
Published on Jul 10, 2022 02:32 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning completes seven years of its release on July 10. The film revolutionized how period films are made in India and also gave birth to the concept of pan-India films, a term that has gained prominence since. Before its release, the movie took over two years to film as well. In an old interview prior to its release, the film’s lead star Prabhas had actually confessed that the production schedule frustrated him so much he wanted to quit. Also read: Prabhas opens up about Baahubali 3: ‘It's in the hands of SS Rajamouli'

Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion together earned over 2400 crore. The first film began shooting in 2013 and it was released almost two and a half years later on July 10, 2015. The cast--Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, and Ramya Shetty--all shot for over two years in a massive production schedule.

Speaking with IndiaGlitz in June 2015, a month before the film’s release, Prabhas revealed there came a point when he wanted to quit the film. He said, “After 250 days, I really felt ‘enough!’. Now let’s just watch the film. I called and asked Rajamouli to show me some rushes because I was really getting frustrated. He would show some visuals and all and how the film is going to be. Then I felt it was going to be fine.”

RELATED STORIES

Eventually, he did finish the film and returned for the concluding second part as well. The two-part Baahubali saga was set in the fictitious kingdom of Mahishmati with Prabhas playing crown prince Amarendra Baahubali and his son Mahendra. Rana Daggubati played his cousin Bhallaladeva, the film’s primary antagonist. Written by V Vijayendra Prasad, the film was praised for its scale and visual effects.

Baahubali: The Beginning grossed over 600 crore at the box office upon its release, making Prabhas and Rana household names outside the Telugu industry as well. The film franchise has since spawned a spinoff book series and an animated series. A Netflix prequel series called Baahubali: Before the Beginning, co-directed by SS Rajamouli, is currently under production.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
baahubali franchise baahubali prabhas rana daggubati ss rajamouli tamannaah bhatia tamannaah anushka shetty ramya krishnan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP